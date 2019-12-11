“If USC flounders again next year and they’re searching for a coach for 2021, I would suggest looking up – up toward North Carolina, and on up into the mountains of that state. To App State and Eliah Drinkwitz.” — CityWatch, Dec. 4

Too late!

Only a week after I wrote that, Drinkwitz is in fact headed to Columbia — just not this one. Instead, he’s off to Columbia, Missouri, as the new head coach of the Missouri Tigers.

At least someone in some Columbia knows how to pull the trigger.

But while acknowledging Mizzou for beating us to the punch (and probably in the SEC East in the years ahead), this is also something I see as bad for college football.

Though I’m all for Drinkwitz and anyone else who can get it taking a bigger job with bigger bucks, the one-and-done thing for college coaches (or two-and-screw-you) is a relatively new phenomenon in the NCAA. For the good of the game, it needs to be reined in a bit.

While it used to be that a college coach was hired with the idea that he would be at the school for a decade or more (or for life if you were successful at the level of Joe Paterno, Bobby Bowden, etc.), the 10-year coach is now more the exception than the rule.

In recent decades, the big-name college coaches either go on to the NFL, flame out and return to the NCAA (Nick Saban, Steve Spurrier), though there is the rare exception of success at both levels (Pete Carroll), or simply move around between major schools (Urban Meyer, Jimbo Fisher).

The here, there and everywhere approach by college coaches often leaves a bad taste with the schools and cities they quickly abandon, which gave them their shot before being dumped for greener pastures (i.e. pastures green with money).

Again, I’m as free-market as it gets — but there should also be some honor involved, as well as recognition of the wisdom of the classic southern phrase, “dance with who brung you.”

Like that old-time saying, it doesn’t mean you have to marry that person and stay with him or her for life. But it does mean you show some respect for who brought you to the dance.

And Appalachian State brought Eliah Drinkwitz to the dance.

The tradition-rich football school (winner of three FCS national championships and author of what is often called the biggest upset in college football history when the Mountaineers beat Michigan in the opening game of the 2007 season, currently 12-1 and ranked No. 20 in the BCS after moving up to Division 1 just five years ago) gave the 36-year-old Drinkwitz his first shot as a head coach.

And now he is leaving after a single season. Again, good for him. But again, it leaves a bad taste.

What, if anything, should be done about it?

My suggestion is this: No NCAA football program should be able to fire its newly hired head coach for at least three seasons, and no new head coach should be able to leave the school that hired him for at least those three years.

Of course, there would be exceptions for sleeping with cheerleaders (moral turpitude), robbing banks (criminal acts) and losing every year to Clemson (just kidding).

As a punitive out clause for either party, the school would have to pay the coach the full value of his contract (with no offset from his next job) to dismiss him before three seasons.

Similarly, the coach would be able to leave before three seasons for another job if he personally pays the balance of his existing contract for years two and/or three.

If that were in effect now, it would mean Eliah Drinkwitz would have to pay Appalachian State $1.5 million before leaving for Missouri. Sounds about right to me.

And so it would be if Drinkwitz had gone 1-12 instead of 12-1 and Appalachian State wanted to fire him after one season. The school would have to pay Drinkwitz that $1.5 million still on his contract. Again, sounds about right to me.

In closing, I’ll tie this all back together with that Southern phrase mentioned earlier. The fine country band Asleep at the Wheel had a 1985 hit entitled “Dance With Who Brung You.” It contains this lyric:

“Life ain’t no 40 yard dash.”

Food for thought.

Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics.