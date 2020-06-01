CityWatch: Benjamin, Columbia Police reacted well in tense situation

“Things fall apart, the centre cannot hold; mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.” – William Butler Yeats
Are we there? Is this it? Will the United States come unglued?
I don’t think so. We’ve survived worse — even a full blown civil war in which we killed hundreds of thousands of each other — and I believe we will survive this, too.
While feelings are raw in the wake of both the horrendous killing of Minneapolis citizen George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin and the riots, destruction and violence that followed, we are not doomed to Yeats’ prophecy.
But it is an eerie coincidence that Yeats’ poem "The Second Coming", which contains that famous passage, was published in 1920 — 100 years ago.
While numerologists may have a field day with that, I’m less interested in what Yeats said a century prior than what Mayor Steve Benjamin said on May 30.
Specifically, after what had started as a peaceful and meaningful protest at the Statehouse degenerated into destruction and violence at Columbia Police headquarters and in the Congaree Vista, Benjamin laid into those responsible.
“When protests go from being peaceful to being violent, the conversation changes,” Benjamin told the media that day.
And in a quote for the ages, the mayor bid any protestors not from Columbia should “take your asses home right now.”
It left me with a sense of pride in both our city and our mayor. The same goes for our police department, which reacted well in a difficult situation. Chief Skip Holbrook has built a professional force in Columbia, and it showed.
As for what’s next, both time and events will tell. The charges against Chauvin have to be adjudicated, with due process followed. But based on video of the incident, it seems almost impossible that anything other than a guilty verdict awaits him.
Whether Chauvin is racist, just a bad cop, or both, we obviously need to figure out how to eliminate someone who would do such a thing from ever serving as a police officer.
Be it more psychological testing, more arrest procedure training, more performance evaluation or whatever else is necessary, we must work to screen out any officer or applicant who would kneel on the neck of a handcuffed citizen.
Much less a handcuffed citizen who is not only offering no resistance but is also begging for his life.
And heaven forbid there would be an officer who would keep his knee on that handcuffed citizen’s neck for nearly nine minutes, until that person died. But there was such an officer. It boggles the mind.
But so does destroying your own city, attacking any and all police officers who are working to defend it, and telling yourself it’s all right to do so. It isn’t.
And to paraphrase Mayor Benjamin, even more so if your ass came from somewhere else to cause trouble.
Moreover, such behavior can both bastardize and endanger our freedoms.
On the first count, here’s the meaning of the word bastardize, per Miriam-Webster: “To reduce from a higher to a lower state or condition.” That’s obviously not what we want to do to our freedom.
On the second count, the freedom to protest is not just something good, it is something especially American. We not only allow it, we embrace it. And we should not endanger it.
We like that anyone can protest anything. And there’s no limit when it comes to crowd size or free speech.
But there are indeed limits when it comes to protests that are nothing more than an excuse for violence and destruction of property. Those lines were crossed both here in Columbia and in cities across the nation.
When that happens, freedoms themselves are put at risk because pressure builds to maintain an orderly society. Most citizens will simply not put up with burning police cars, looted businesses and mayhem in the streets.
The devil’s choice for citizens can then become more order or less freedom, a choice forced upon them by the behavior of those who value neither.
Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics.