Clemson kicks off its quest for a third national title in four years on Thursday night, while South Carolina begins its effort to survive what some call the toughest schedule in college football with a Saturday matchup against North Carolina.
But enough about Clemson.
The question is, what can the Gamecocks do against a murderer’s row of opponents including Alabama, Georgia and Clemson? (Sorry, had to mention the Tigers again).
And if playing those preseason Top Three teams isn’t enough, USC also faces two others ranked in the preseason top 12, Florida and Texas A&M.
So what will happen? I think it all depends on the opening game against the Tar Heels.
If we can beat the other Carolina, I feel like USC has a chance at 8-4 and a significant bowl. If not, it could well be 4-8 and a bowl season of watching Clemson seek another national title. (Damn, had to mention the Tigers again.)
As for the USC-UNC game itself, I think it’s a shame, a sham and a sin that it’s being played in Charlotte.
I despise these regular season neutral site games, which do nothing other than steal a home game from the participating universities and transfer all that goes with that in terms of both excitement and economic impact to another city.
I think it’s great for USC and UNC to play, but it should always be in a two-game series with one in Chapel Hill and one in Columbia. The same would go for USC and NC State, with one in Raleigh and one in Columbia.
The idea that those cities and those schools — all with their own major stadiums and big-time college football environments — make their fans schlep to Charlotte to worship at the altar of the NFL is a disgrace. And a waste. That leaves a bad taste.
But back to the schedule. Do I think USC will beat Alabama, Georgia or Clemson? (Oops, another mention of the Tigers). No, I don’t.
But hope springs eternal, and that’s why they play the games. Moreover, I didn’t go to Williams-Brice Stadium in 2010 thinking we would beat the No. 1 Crimson Tide, but it happened!
So that’s three likely losses, with Florida and Texas A&M still to come. I think we can beat one of them, with Florida the more likely target for an upset.
I say that for two reasons. The first is that Jimbo Fisher is building A&M into a powerhouse. Indeed, it took a failed two-point conversion in the final minute for Clemson to defeat the Aggies last year. (Geez, another mention of the Tigers).
The second is that USC had Florida beat last year — at Florida — until the Chicken Curse raised its ugly head in the fourth quarter. There is simply no other explanation for how we blew a 17-point lead, how ridiculously lucky Florida was on the game-changing play (Steve Spurrier called it “fluky”) and how the loss affected the season, leading to the bowl disaster against Virginia.
So, in the “Big Five” games I think USC goes 1-4. But I also think the Gamecocks could win the rest of their schedule.
Charleston Southern? They better. The other SEC games (Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Vanderbilt)? Why not?
I don’t think any of those teams are better than USC, though we sometimes seem to find a way to lose to them. For Will Muschamp, I think this is the year that needs to change if he’s going to be successful here. And employed here.
Then there’s Appalachian State, which I think is at least as dangerous as those SEC teams just mentioned. While the Mountaineers will be tough, USC should beat them.
But none of that is likely to happen unless the Gamecocks get off on the winning foot by beating the Tar Heels. Mack Brown or no Mack Brown (and it’s not like he’s Spurrier or Nick Saban coming back from the NFL), North Carolina finished 2-9 last year.
If USC can’t beat a team coming off a 2-9 season, then that worst-case 4-8 projection may even be rosy. But I’m looking for that 8-4 record. Go Cocks.
Fisher is president of Fisher Communications, a Columbia advertising and public relations firm. He is active in local issues involving the arts, conservation, business and politics.
