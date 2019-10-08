Vino Flows Once More
Following a yearlong hiatus after Vino Garage moved out of its original space at 2327 Main St., making way for Curiosity Coffee to grow in July 2018, Doug Aylard is back with his specialty wine shop. Vino Garage can now be found inside of DER Kitchen at 2501 Main St., just two blocks away. A new feature of this space is the ability to enjoy full glasses of wine or pints of beer at the shop, which was only able to function as a retail shop before.
“We’re still focusing on small-batch, quality wines at a good price, but now we can serve onsite,” Aylard says. “If you want to have a couple of glasses of wine before or after dinner it’ll be perfect.”
The smaller space features about 150 top-selling wines, plus a selection of craft beers that can be enjoyed onsite or taken home. The intimate space holds about 25 people. Aylard says the hours are Monday through Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. — April Blake
Incoming Transmission
In other exciting news, Transmission Arcade, which has been hauling their pinball machines back and forth to various drinking establishments and events for a while now, recently announced that it has finally found a permanent space to park all those pinball machines and start pouring some beers of their own.
The arcade/bar will settle into the old Local Yocal spot at 1712 Main St.
There’s no projected opening date yet, but as soon as we know when you can start playing that silver ball, we will let you know. — Tug Baker
The Big Oktoberfest
There’s no shortage of Oktoberfests this season, but this weekend is the big one: Oktoberfest Columbia at Incarnation Lutheran Church is a must-hoist event for drinkers and general weekend revelers. Over three days — Friday through Sunday — you can enjoy two terrific biergartens overflowing with a great selection of authentic German brews and craft beers while eating some terrific traditional German dishes. There’s lots of activities for kids and live oompah music to get you in the true Oktoberfest spirit. The festival runs Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m. — Tug Baker