Well, it’s that time of year. Family and friends are gathering together to enjoy that most wonderful of time-honored traditions. Yes, it’s the release of a new Star Wars movie this week, and Swamp Cabbage Brewing Company and Craft and Draft are teaming up to celebrate. The Episode IX: Swamp Cabbage event is Wednesday, Dec. 18, at Craft and Draft and features a full tap takeover from the folks at Swamp Cabbage, with two Star Wars-themed specialty beers. The Fuzzy Tauntaun Pale Ale and the Yub Nub IPA aren’t just random references thrown onto beers. The brews themselves are actually modeled after cocktails in Oga’s Cantina, which even a lifelong Star Wars nerd like myself had to look up to figure out that this is the bar in the new Galaxy’s Edge attraction at the Disney parks. Craft and Draft (2706 Devine St.) will also have lots of Star Wars-themed games, music and swag, including custom t-shirts for the event, which runs from 2 to 9 p.m.

More Ugly Sweater Partying

Don’t fold those ugly Christmas sweaters up in the attic just yet. You’ll want to don them one more time for the Festivus & Ugly Sweater Party this Saturday, Dec. 21, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Random Tap. Everyone loves the Seinfeld-inspired Festivus holiday, so Random Tap is once again giving people a chance to hang out with an amazing tap list and take part in Feats of Strength and the Airing of Grievances — just like Frank Costanza intended it. And, of course, there will also be an ugly holiday sweater competition. Random Tap is at 117 Spears Creek Church Rd. in Elgin.

Christmas Drag Brunch, Take Two

Bone-In Barbeque already went big and bad on the holiday with its Island of Misfit Toys Drag Brunch earlier this month, but everyone knows that drag brunches are the gift that keeps on giving. These queens have been so naughty that they need to make up for it before Santa gets here, so they are throwing a Bone-In Christmas Spectacular Drag Brunch and Dinner this Sunday, Dec. 22. Portions of the proceeds go to the Harriet Hancock LGBTQ Center. The 10 a.m. show was sold out as of Free Times’ Monday press deadline, but there may still be $8 spots (available to reserve through the restaurant’s Facebook page) left for the 1:30 and 6 p.m. seatings. Bone-In is at 2180 Boyce St.