Halloween isn’t until next week, but there are plenty of spirit-filled spooks to get up to this week, starting off with our very own Free Times Halloween. Combining Free Times’ supernatural powers with Green’s Warehouse Discount Beverage, this promises to be one of the biggest Halloween bashes in town. There will be three (count ‘em) open (yes, open) bars, plenty of scary decorum and an indoor/outdoor dance party featuring DJ Kevin Snow and DJ Preach Jacobs. The freaks will all be coming out this Friday, Oct. 25, from 7:30 to 11 p.m., at 1208 Washington Street. Tickets are $35 each or $120 for a party pack of four tickets available at tickets.free-times.com.

Also scaring up a good time this Friday night is the Growl at the Moon — Witches and Werewolves party at the South Carolina State Museum from 7 to 10 p.m. This adult night at the museum will feature a haunted virtual reality experience, fortune telling, museum ghost tours, a new Fright Nights laser show at the planetarium, live music, and of course, craft beer, wine and a Witch’s Brew signature cocktail. Tickets are $28 for museum members and $35 for non-members and include food from Doc’s Barbeque, three drink tickets, and a souvenir beer growler. You can get them at scmusuem.org.

For a brunch truly to die for, head over to Bone-In Barbeque this Sunday, Oct., 27 for the Scream Queens! Halloween Drag Brunch. These Bone-In drag brunches have truly been killing it lately, and with Bone-In’s flair for fun around Halloween, this tribute to the Last Girls of horror cinema is bound to be a bloody good time. There will be a 10 a.m. seating and a 1 p.m. seating. Tickets range from free for patio seating to $5 for table seat and $8 for a bar seat. Reserve your plot — er, spot — from the Facebook event page.

Finally, there’s the 3rd Annual Halloweenfest at Swamp Cabbage this Sunday from 2 to 6 p.m. Swamp Cabbage brews will be flowing, and of course, there’s a costume contest. But unlike most Halloween parties, this doggo costume contest is for your four-legged friends. There is also free pumpkin carving. Swamp Cabbage provides the pumpkin, and you bring your carving tools and get your jack o’ lantern on. Just shoot them a message on Facebook to let them know you’re coming and want to carve one up.