While mainly known for coffee, Curiosity Coffee Bar is becoming quite the hot little night spot with a great live music calendar and a respectable beer and wine program. This Thursday, Nov. 14, at 8 p.m., those two worlds collide as Curiosity hosts local wine-centric podcast Ride Between the Wines with special musical guest She Returns From War and Sean Walsh of Starmont wines. Ride Between the Wines is hosted by local wine expert Mike Wine-Guy, and it’s a great listen for anyone halfway interested in wine around town. She Returns From War will open the show with a music set, and then Mike will interview Sean Walsh about all things wine. Then Hunter Park of She Returns From War will sit down for Mike’s “Take 5” segment of slightly random questions. Park will also pick two of the Starmont wines that will be available to guests. Tickets are limited and cost $8 in advance on the Facebook event page. If there are any left, they will be $10 at the door. Curiosity is at 2327 Main St.

More Arts, More Draughts

Columbia’s best night out returns this Friday, Nov. 15, from 7 to 11 p.m., as Arts & Draughts takes over the Columbia Museum of Art. There are all sorts of fun activities going on inside the museum like making your own zine or screen print, a scavenger hunt, and a unique perspective tour. There’s even a Van Gogh selfie station to hit up after you enjoy the new Van Gogh exhibition. A truly eclectic night of entertainment is on tap as well with stand-up comedy, dance music, rock bands and hip-hop. There’s also food from Curiosity Coffee Bar, Smokey Loggins, The Wurst Wagen and Los Chicanos. This delicious brew is all brought to a head with the ever-present and ever-preferential Whig bar with wine and beer a’ flowing. The featured brewery for this evening will be Asheville’s Highland Brewing Company, whose beers should go well with the cooler weather. Tickets are $5 for museum members and $10 for non-members at columbiamuseum.org or at the door. You can also sign up for a volunteer shift for the night and enjoy the rest of the night for free. The museum is at 1515 Main St.

More Drag, More Brunch

This Sunday, Nov. 16, at Bone-In Barbeque the drag is back — drag brunch, that is. This month’s theme is Idols, so be prepared to worship at the high-heeled feet of your favorite icons like Diana Ross, Tina Turner, Bette Midler, Pink, etc. Both the 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. shows are selling out fast, so get your tickets from the Facebook event page. They range between free (outside seating) to $8 (main dining room seating). Bone-In is at 2180 Boyce St.