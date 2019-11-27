Black Friday is here on Nov. 29, but let’s face it, you’re doing all your shopping online on Thanksgiving Day — despite your in-laws’ terrible Wi-Fi connection. Ain’t nobody getting you to wake up early to go freeze your buns in the Best Buy parking lot. You’ve got a day off with nothing to do but drink beers. Dark beers. Start your Black (Beer) Friday off with The Whig, which will open early at 11 a.m. with the kitchen going and many special dark beers on offer. There is, of course, the 2019 release of Goose Island’s Bourbon County Stout, which smartly ties its release date to this holiday, on tap, as well as the Wheat Wine variation in bottles. But The Whig never stops there. It will also have Stone Xocoveza, Hi-Wire Mexican Hot Chocolate Imperial Stout, Edmund Oast’s Azathoth Imperial Stout, Wicked Weed’s German Chocolate Cake, Founders Underground Mountain, some Dragon’s Milk varieties from New Holland, and more. Basically, if you like big, dark stouts, this is the place to be. The Whig is at 1200 Main St.

Random Tap is getting in on the Black Friday action, too. Its Black Friday Release Party starts at 5 p.m. and will include the 2018 and 2019 versions of Bourbon County Stout on draft, as well as a super-rare keg of Lakefront Brewery’s Black Friday Imperial Bourbon Barrel-Aged Stout. It will also have a Hazelnut Chocolate Vanilla Porter on tap that was a collaboration with Cottontown Brew Lab, which benefits the CF Foundation for cystic fibrosis, so $1 from each beer sold will go towards the cause. Random Tap is at 117 Spears Creek Church Rd. in Elgin.

Finally on the Black Friday front, Bottles hosts an End of the World beer event from 9 a.m. to 5 pm with some crazy rare stuff on offer at the growler station. There is the Goose Island Bourbon County, of course, then Highland’s Cold Mountain, Westbrook’s Triple Chocolate and Vanilla Swirl Cake, Mexican Chocolate Yeti, Founder’s Kentucky Bourbon Stout and Canadian Bourbon Stout, Barrel-Aged Sexual Chocolate from Foothills, and just so the hop heads have something to get excited about, Dogfish Head’s 120 Minute IPA. That’s one heck of a growler lineup, folks. The shop will also have all the varieties of this year’s Bourbon County Stout on sale (one bottle per person on all except the original). Bottles is at 4410 Fort Jackson Blvd.

Play and Drink

It’s the last board game night of the year for Bone-In Barbeque’s Drinks, Dungeons, and Dice series this Monday, Dec. 2, at 6 p.m. The event is going out big and weird with a Thank You For Being A Friend Championship, with Golden Girls trivia and something called a “friendship maze.” Who knows? Just bring a friend and play some games and drink some cocktails. Bone-In is at 2180 Boyce St.

