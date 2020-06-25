Nonnah's desserts revived at Lexington coffee shop

In March, Free Times reported that the ownership group behind Lexington’s O’Hara’s Public House had purchased the nearby Haven Coffee House. Their plan was to maintain daily coffee shop hours while also converting it into a night time dessert bar to capitalize on the area’s burgeoning downtown nightlife.

“Right in the middle of Main Street, if you were to draw a one mile radius in that location, there are about a dozen locally owned restaurants that are thriving in the Lexington area and not really one dessert bar option in town,” Haven Coffee House and O’Hara’s Public House co-owner Matt O’Hara explains to Free Times.

That initial announcement didn’t include the news that Haven’s dessert options would be some of the area’s longtime favorites. On June 23, they announced via Facebook that recipes from Nonnah’s — the now defunct Vista event space, restaurant and cake destination — would be used at Haven through a licensing partnership.

Haven will start by offering about six of Nonnah’s top-selling desserts, O’Hara says. Eventually they plan to expand out and have more of the roughly 20 desserts Nonnah’s once served.

“If we’re going to be successful it's going to because people who know and love that brand get to experience the same joy that they did when they experienced it on Gervais Street,” O’Hara posits.

The move has been in the works since Nonnah’s closed in November, he says, at which point they reached out to find a way to work with them — whether that be hiring some of the staff, buying equipment or licensing the brand and recipes.

After an initial meeting, an agreement was struck to license Nonnah’s products for use at the Haven. As part of that, Nonnah’s co-founder Shannon Syrbe is training Haven’s pastry chef on the recipes. O’Hara details that, per their agreement, Syrbe and fellow Nonnah’s co-owner Magge Groth must be satisfied with the quality of Haven’s output.

And so far, he posits, it’s been going well.

“Their desire is when people come to this place, it’s because Nonnah’s name is on it, that they get what they were getting previously,” O’Hara says.

The brand's return should be a boon for Haven, as the longtime dessert spot was a favorite in Columbia. Nonnah’s graced Gervais Street for 17 of its 23 years and closed due to the owners growing tired of juggling the many responsibilities that came with running the restaurant, they told Free Times in November.

The Nonnah’s dessert bar at Haven will open on July 1, with hours from 6 p.m. to midnight Wednesday through Saturday. The space is available for private events on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.