Women-focused coworking space coming to Columbia in the fall

Columbia’s first women-focused coworking space is set to open in the fall.

Femme x Columbia, setting up shop at 1501 Richland St., is focused on providing women and minorities equitable access to business resources that go beyond a computer desk. The coworking space will have a host of amenities — meditation and yoga rooms; desk space; a bar with wine, beer, coffee and tea — and offer educational events for members.

“Essentially what we believe in is that women and men should have equitable access to social, financial and political capital,” Femme x Columbia cofounder Stephanie Isaacs tells Free Times. “Our target audience is everyone who supports women in business, as professionals and leaders.”

Isaacs and cofounder Nell Fuller's coworking space is built around five tenets — work, cultivate, socialize, revive and fuel — that all stand for different aspects of the business. Work equals workspaces, cultivate equals educational events, revive equals wellness amenities, and so forth on.

Their fuel aspect focuses on connecting its members with people who have a keen interest in supporting women and minorities in business.

Isaacs says their company is living out its mission through the renovation of its building by working with women contractors and men contractors who support the same ideals.

The finished space will feature differing work options, including shared desks, computers, meeting rooms and outdoor garden working areas.

“We know historically the workspace has been centered around the male lens," Issacs explains. "It was important for us to look at how do people work … and have that diverse workspace for all people."

Femme x Columbia is joins a number of women-focused and -led coworking spaces that have launched across the country and world in the last decade. The way for these businesses hasn't always gone smoothly.

A prominent brand with locations in multiple cities, The Wing faced criticisms for its $200-plus monthly cost and an application process. Among the complaints, detractors said it was exclusionary and focused on helping a narrow, less-needing segment of women succeed in the business world.

At Femme x Columbia, there’s an application process and the memberships range from $55 to $375 a month.

The $55 option gets one invited to private events, the company’s educational “cultivate” events and two monthly happy hour visits to the space’s lounge. One begins to receive areas to work at the $125 membership level, which offers access to the coworking space lounge. At $175, one receives access to a floating workspace.

Is that pricing too exclusive to fulfill the company’s mission? Isaacs doesn't believe so. She says that their variety of costs provide an option for a wide range of budgets and that it’s very competitive when compared to other coworking options in the area.

“I think there’s an option out there for anybody,” she says.

She points out that a member unlocks access to wellness amenities — yoga and meditation classes, bathroom and showers — at the $75 level, and that the lounge accessible at $125 is also a workspace.

The obvious difference among between other coworking spaces and Femme x Columbia is the mission behind the company. SOCO, with locations in the Vista and the BullStreet District, offers dedicated access to coworking spaces in more restrictive ranges ($100 or $250), but the brand is simply a coworking space.

Isaacs says that Femme x Columbia's mission to be equitable and assist minorities and women gives them a larger responsibility to have accessible pricing and have discussions around how they’re fulfilling their mission.

The company also hopes, once established and making sufficient revenue, to put some money back into its membership. Isaacs mentions scholarship options for potential members or startup funds for women entrepreneurs as potential examples.

And she says that if someone applies and expresses concern over the affordability of their options, the company may be willing to work with them on that, mentioning a multi-month contract at a certain reduced rate as one possible remedy.

“I think there’s opportunity to have conversations with individuals and determine how that can work," Issac offers.