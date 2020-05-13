What You Missed: Path cleared for Carolina Panthers facility in SC

In a deal that’s been brewing for a while, the NFL’s Carolina Panthers scored a major win in their efforts to establish a new headquarters and practice facility in York County. As reported by Jamie Lovegrove at The Post and Courier, York County Council narrowly approved $225 million in tax breaks for the team. They did so by reducing the property tax rate from 6 percent to 4 percent at the would-be facility site. That tax break came in addition to the $115 million in incentives coming to the team from the state of South Carolina, plus $40 million to be spent on I-77 improvements near the site. (A pause here to remind you that the Panthers went 5-11 last season and just released longtime star quarterback Cam Newton.) The Panthers’ site in York County is expected to have much more than just football practice fields. It will also feature a medical facility, hotels, restaurants and an entertainment venue. “If they do what they intended to do and say they’re going to do, then eventually I think it will be worth it in the long run,” York County Councilman Robert Winkler said. “We did not give them as much as they asked for — we gave them more than I really would have liked to have given them — but that’s part of negotiating.”

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker endorses Hamilton Grant in Richland County Council race

I know you’ve been actively saying to yourself, “I wonder who New Jersey U.S. Senator and former Democratic presidential candidate Cory Booker is going to endorse in the Richland County Council race in District 8.” Well, now you have your answer: The former mayor of Newark has announced his support for South Carolina State University trustee Hamilton Grant. “I’ve seen firsthand Hamilton’s dedication and commitment to Richland County in the years I’ve known him,” Booker said in a statement. “As a former mayor, I know how important it is to ensure that local government works for everyone, especially in difficult times. Hamilton is the leader that Richland County needs and it’s my honor to endorse him for County Council.” Grant is one of three people seeking the Democratic nomination for the district in the June 9 primary. He will face attorney Overture Walker and businessman Wayne Gilbert. A Republican hopeful — Gary Dennis — will take on the winner in November. District 8 is a racially diverse district in the northeast part of the county that includes the Decker Boulevard International Corridor commercial area. No word yet whether any other presidential candidates are going to endorse in the race.

SC unemployment cases ease, but the numbers are still grim

The number of new unemployment claims fell in South Carolina for the third consecutive week, but the collective number of those out of work in the Palmetto State during the coronavirus crisis remains staggering. As reported by Andrew Brown at The Post and Courier, more than 46,000 people in South Carolina filed initial unemployment claims between April 26 and May 2. That brings the total to 461,000 claims in just seven weeks. The numbers come as Gov. Henry McMaster has been lifting various COVID-19 restrictions in an effort to reignite the state’s economy. As noted by Brown, 89,000 people signed up for jobless benefits the first full week of April, so the 46,000 in the most recent week shows progress. However, before this year, the largest number of unemployment claims in a single week in the state’s history was 41,000 in January 2002. “[The state Department of Employment and Workforce], which manages the state’s unemployment trust fund, pointed out that during the Great Recession the agency only handled roughly 10,000 claims per week on average,” Brown reports.