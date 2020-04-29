What You Missed: Lawsuits look to expand absentee voting during COVID-19

Expanding access to absentee voting for the upcoming election primaries would seem like a no-brainer. We are in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, after all. But this is, of course, South Carolina, so such a move has been slow in coming. Now a pair of lawsuits have been filed in hopes of getting it done. As reported by The Post and Courier’s Jamie Lovegrove, some states allow more open “no excuse” absentee voting. But the Palmetto State has a limited number of reasons voters can ask to vote absentee, and a pandemic isn’t one of them. With the primaries scheduled for June 9, the South Carolina Democratic Party and the national Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, along with state House District 75 candidate Rhodes Bailey and Charleston County Council candidate Rob Wehrman, are asking the state Supreme Court to allow people who want to remain socially distant during the pandemic to vote absentee. Meanwhile, the ACLU of South Carolina has filed a suit in federal court, saying the state’s excuse requirement during COVID-19 violates a citizen’s right to vote under the Voting Rights Act.

Nine Gamecocks get an NFL chance

The University of South Carolina football program saw a host of its players selected by NFL teams over the weekend, either through the league’s 2020 draft or as undrafted free agents. Defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw led the pack, being selected as the 14th pick of the first round by the San Francisco 49ers. Kinlaw was the highest draft pick from USC since Jadeveon Clowney went first overall in 2014. Other South Carolina players drafted include wide receiver Bryan Edwards by the Las Vegas Raiders (third round), defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum by the Minnesota Vikings (fourth round) and linebacker T.J. Brunson by the New York Giants (seventh round). Meanwhile, several Gamecocks were picked up as undrafted free agents, including tight end Kyle Markway (Giants), defensive lineman Kobe Smith (Tennessee Titans), running back Rico Dowdle (Dallas Cowboys), offensive lineman Donnell Stanley (Miami Dolphins) and running back Tavien Feaster (Jacksonville Jaguars). All of which begs the question: How in the actual hell did South Carolina manage to only go 4-8 in 2019?

Leaders: Public trust needed for SC economic rebound

South Carolina’s once-robust economy has unquestionably been sideswiped by the coronavirus crisis. Need proof? Look no further than the numbers: More than 340,000 people in the Palmetto State have applied for unemployment benefits just in the last five weeks. Now, a large advisory committee put together by Gov. Henry McMaster to help launch his accelerateSC economic recovery program is working to come up with solutions. According to reporting from The Post and Courier’s Seanna Adcox, a critical piece will be restoring the public’s confidence in regard to shopping, dining and heading back to work sites in coming months. State Commerce Secretary Bobby Hitt said during an April 23 committee meeting that people “aren’t going to go out and shop just because the lights are on.” He added that, “We’ll have to redevelop our trust with employees again. We need to make sure our workplaces are safe and businesses are safe and people feel good coming back to them.” That is, it’s safe to say, an understatement. As of April 26, more than 5,200 people had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in South Carolina, and more than 160 had been killed by the virus.