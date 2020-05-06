What You Missed: Lawmakers headed to back to Columbia for budget fix

Well, here’s a novel idea: The South Carolina Legislature is going to actually get around to addressing how the state budget will work for the rest of the year. As reported by Jamie Lovegrove at The Post and Courier, legislators are planning to come back into session on May 12 to help break up a budget stalemate. This comes after lawmakers failed in April to extend the current year’s state budget amid the coronavirus pandemic. Those April budget talks got jammed up by debates over the fate of embattled utility Santee Cooper. “We understand that the past weeks and months have been a challenging and unprecedented time for our state,” Senate President Harvey Peeler and House Speaker Jay Lucas said in a joint letter. “Our regular legislative schedule, along with the schedules and plans of every South Carolinian, was halted abruptly and left unfinished. However, while the pandemic did not permit us to continue to meet as normal, the job of this Legislature will not be left unfinished. Now, more than ever, the needs of the citizens of this state must be addressed and met.” The current budget year ends June 30. There will be several safety measures in place for the session, including cleaning the legislative chambers, providing hand sanitizer and requiring social distancing.

After COVID-19 closing, Columbiana mall is back open

Do you have an overwhelming desire to shop for some new perfume while eating a sweet pretzel, even though we’re in a global pandemic? You do? Well, you’re in luck: The Columbiana Centre mall, just off Harbison Boulevard, is back open after having been closed for several weeks because of COVID-19. According to Mike Fitts at The Post and Courier, Columbiana, which is easily the most popular mall in Columbia and one of the busiest in the state, is operating with reduced hours. Currently the mall will be open from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Mondays through Saturdays and noon-6 p.m. on Sundays. The mall had been closed since March 23 as the governor’s office limited what types of businesses could be open. The mall has several precautions in place, including hand-sanitizing stations, reminders about social distancing and increased cleanings. As the state’s prohibition on indoor dining remains in place, seating is unavailable in the mall’s food court, and restaurants there can serve only carryout items.

Halt on SC evictions extended a bit longer

With the economy reeling amid the coronavirus pandemic — more than 400,000 people in South Carolina have applied for unemployment benefits in the last six weeks — the state Supreme Court is extending a halt on evictions. As noted by Joseph Cranney at The Post and Courier, Chief Justice Donald Beatty has halted evictions an additional two weeks, to May 15. However, he has not yet made a decision on a longer extension that had been requested by various advocacy groups. Those advocates sent a letter to Beatty asking for evictions to be prohibited until at least late August. As reported by Cranney, “Beatty’s order also requires landlords who file evictions in the coming weeks to prove that they are not subject to other federal restrictions on evictions that apply to some federally backed properties.” For instance, landlords are barred from evicting tenants in public housing and properties with federally backed mortgages for failure to pay rent until Aug. 24.