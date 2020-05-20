What You Missed: House passes bill prohibiting shackling of pregnant inmates

The South Carolina House of Representatives has passed a measure that would prevent state and local detention centers from shackling pregnant inmates. As noted by Adam Benson at The Post and Courier, the measure had been championed by prison reform advocates and civil rights groups. “This is a really big one,” state Rep. Nancy Mace, the bill’s sponsor, said. “It took a lot of people coming together on both sides of the aisle to make it happen, and I’m just really humbled to see that even during a crisis, in South Carolina, we’re getting things done in a nonpartisan way to make our state better.” The measure passed the House by a 107-0 vote. Under the bill, leg, waist and ankle restraints would not be used on pregnant inmates, and any wrist bindings would have to be applied in such a way that an inmate could protect herself during a fall. There are just more than 1,100 female inmates in South Carolina’s prison system.

Columbia is enforcing parking meters again

Get ready to go digging in your car ashtray in search of silver coins once again. After suspending enforcement in March amid the coronavirus pandemic, the City of Columbia has resumed charging at its parking meters, though it is using a phased-in approach. Until May 31, parking enforcement will be in a “warning capacity.” Parking employees will issue warning citations for any violations at the city’s metered spaces. Certain meters will remain “bagged” (i.e. free) to allow for pickup from nearby businesses. Parking in visitor and non-reserved spaces in city-owned parking garages will remain free during this phase. Then, from June 1 to 30, the city will resume issuing parking tickets at meters, and will begin charging for parking in its garages again. Select metered spaces will continue to be bagged during this phase, for 15-minute pickup at nearby businesses. And starting July 1, full parking enforcement will be back in effect. Bagged meters for curbside pickup will be removed at that point, and the city will resume towing vehicles for outstanding parking citations. With ticket-writing having been on the sidelines for two months, expect the city’s parking monitors to be back on “more watchful than the Eye of Sauron” status in short order.

COVID-19 testing happening at SC State Fairgrounds

You’d typically go to the South Carolina State Fairgrounds to ride the Crazy Mouse or the Himalaya, or maybe get an elephant ear and a Daley’s corn dog. But now you’ve got a chance to stop by there and get something quite a bit more important: a coronavirus test. Kroger Health and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control are offering free COVID-19 testing at the fairgrounds over the course of a number of days. Testing will continue on May 22, May 23, May 29 and May 30. Kroger Health is asking people to make an appointment at thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing, where they can also take a virtual screening. “Drive-up” appointments also will be accepted. The South Carolina State Guard and Kroger Health employees are handling traffic at the fairgrounds. As of May 17, more than 8,800 people had tested positive for the novel coronavirus in South Carolina, with 385 deaths, according to SCDHEC. Richland County continues to be particularly troubled with COVID-19. It leads the state in overall cases (1,238) and deaths (61).