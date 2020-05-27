What You Missed: Bernstein's law firm, County Council hopeful Walker embroiled in lawsuit

Columbia state Rep. Beth Bernstein and attorney Overture Walker, a candidate for Richland County Council, are locked in a legal dispute, with Bernstein’s law firm accusing Walker of stealing clients when he left Bernstein’s office to establish his own firm. As reported by Bristow Marchant at The State, Walker — who currently is running for the District 8 seat on Richland County Council — left the Bernstein and Bernstein law firm in 2018. He’s since had his own firm, Stoney and Walker. Bernstein’s firm filed suit against Walker in April 2019, according to court records. The suit accuses Walker of working to take clients to his new firm while he was still employed with the Bernstein firm. “B&B discovered a duplicitous and sordid plan... for Walker to remain an employee, agent and associate attorney long enough to steal as many clients and B&B data as possible,” the suit alleges. Meanwhile, Walker told The State that, “There is a widely held misconception among lawyers that clients are property, which is incorrect. Lawyers don’t choose clients. Clients choose lawyers. My former employer and I simply continue to dispute the fair apportionment of fees for clients that chose me.” Walker countersued, accusing the Bernstein firm of hampering his efforts to get new clients. Beth Bernstein, who represents House District 78, has recently endorsed one of Walker’s opponents, Hamilton Grant, in the District 8 County Council race.

Unemployment hits 12 percent in SC amid COVID-19

The unemployment rate in South Carolina has skyrocketed during the coronavirus pandemic, and now sits at 12.1 percent. According to Andrew Brown at The Post and Courier, the state has lost a staggering 270,000 jobs connected to the economic slowdown associated with COVID-19. Unemployment is now at its highest point in the Palmetto State in 44 years. According to the latest unemployment data, no industry in South Carolina added to its job total in April. However, a host of industries — retail, education, health, government, construction, manufacturing, finance, and leisure and hospitality — shed jobs last month. Leisure and hospitality were the hardest hit sector, with more than 125,000 jobs lost. Still, state officials tried, somehow, to see silver linings in the numbers. “As the unemployment rate has increased dramatically to 12.1 percent, it is significantly less than the U.S. rate of 14.7 percent,” Dan Ellzey, director of the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce, says, according to Brown. “This unemployment level reflects our state’s careful, planned response to the COVID-19 pandemic in April.” South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has taken several steps to try to reignite the economy, including reopening dine-in services at restaurants, opening the state’s beaches, and allowing amusement parks and attractions to reopen their gates.

Congaree National Park to begin partial reopening

Get your bug repellant ready: Congaree National Park is coming back. The National Park Service announced that Congaree will reopen its “backcountry” section — which includes South Cedar Creek Canoe Landing, Bannister Bridge Canoe Landing, the Cedar Creek Canoe Trail, Kingsnake Trail, Bates Ferry Trail, Fork Swamp Trail, Oakridge Trail, and River Trail — to the public on May 28. Those areas will be open from sunrise to sunset. Meanwhile, the park’s “frontcountry” portion — which includes campgrounds, the Harry Hampton Visitor Center, the boardwalk, Bluff Trail, Longleaf Trail, Sims Trail and Weston Lake Loop Trail — will remain closed until further notice. The park, like so many amenities, has recently been shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic. “As we begin this phase of the park’s reopening, we encourage visitors to take advantage of all that the park’s backcountry has to offer, including fishing, paddling and hiking opportunities,” Congaree Superintendent K. Lynn Berry said, in a statement. She said those who need help planning a backcountry experience can email cong_information@nps.gov for information. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a fraught, stressful time for just about everyone. The partial return of Congaree — even in a limited capacity — will no doubt be a welcome respite and return to nature for many.