We’re excited to announce that Free Times is moving to a new office in Columbia.
We’ve loved being part of the Main Street District for the past 12-plus years, watching it grow and thrive — but it’s time for a change. As of Monday, June 17, we’ll be located at the corner of Harden and Gervais streets. We’re eager to become a part of the Five Points community.
Not only is Free Times moving, but The Post and Courier’s Columbia team and the Spurs and Feathers editorial staff, which both share our offices, are moving as well.
Our new address will be: 2101 Gervais St., Columbia SC, 29204. Our phone number will remain 803-765-0707.