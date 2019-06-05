1534 Main St.
Farewell, 1534 Main Street.

We’re excited to announce that Free Times is moving to a new office in Columbia.

We’ve loved being part of the Main Street District for the past 12-plus years, watching it grow and thrive — but it’s time for a change. As of Monday, June 17, we’ll be located at the corner of Harden and Gervais streets. We’re eager to become a part of the Five Points community.

Not only is Free Times moving, but The Post and Courier’s Columbia team and the Spurs and Feathers editorial staff, which both share our offices, are moving as well.

Our new address will be: 2101 Gervais St., Columbia SC, 29204. Our phone number will remain 803-765-0707.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation on our Free Times Facebook page.