SC Black Pride wants to go 'Bolder and Braver' with 2023 festival

Darius Jones understands the importance of community — and the importance of his unique perspective within his own community.

As President & CEO of South Carolina Black Pride, Jones taps into what it means to be gay and what it means to be Black everyday. He’s grown accustomed to navigating his different selves as it relates to his sexuality, sexual orientation and the color of his skin. And he hopes that SC Black Pride helps people of color navigate — and find comfort — in their own unique identities.

“South Carolina Black Pride itself, and other Black Prides across the nation, do a good job of tapping into what it means to not just to be gay but what it means to be Black," Jones said. "(And) what it means to be a person of color who’s dealing with dual identities.”

According to Jones, SC Black Pride does a great job at reaching marginalized groups within an already marginalized community. SC Black Pride does a better job at reaching those individuals compared to the more well-known SC Pride, Jones said frankly.

“If you come to any of SC Black Pride events, you see that all the events themselves are by people of color, for people of color," he stated. "The topics and conversations we have are those that are not just affecting the community as a whole, but also are definitely affecting the community of people of color."

SC Black Pride is a separate nonprofit from SC Pride, the state's oldest pride organization that hosts the annual Famously Hot Pride festival in October. And while Jones has no qualms pointing out his organization’s super powers when it comes to connecting with the marginalized parts of the queer community, he is quick to inform that the two organizations work closely together. His spirit of camaraderie is shared with the rest of the Black Pride team.

“We love working with our partners and the energy is always amazing and that of support,” said Willie Antwann, director of operations for SC Black Pride. Antwann said SC Pride and Black Pride have worked together to host events like Pride Night at Segra Stadium, home of the Fireflies baseball team, a monthly women’s social and Pride in the Park on Aug. 26.

SC Black Pride puts people of color in the center, continuing a legacy that began with the Stonewall Riots — a 1969 protest that began when New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar. Black and trans people were at the forefront of the protest, largely considered the birth of the 20th Century Gay Rights Movement. And because Black people began what we categorize as Pride — SC Black Pride is doing the work to highlight that special heritage.

“Black and Brown people celebrate differently," Jones said. "We have different things to celebrate. We have different objectives when it comes to community."

Both SC Pride and SC Black Pride have a focus of unity and bringing people together, but Jones just wants to make sure that his approach to Pride is just as special as the folks he’s attempting to reach.

Black Pride Week 2023 begins on August, 25th 7:00PM at Junction 800 on Gervais Street. This year’s theme is "Bolder and Braver."