Starbucks Could Replace Columbia Shop that Helps Fund Women’s Shelter
A Starbucks coffee shop could end up going in a spot that currently houses a store that helps fund a shelter for women. According to David Travis Bland at The State, a developer has put in a zoning request with the City of Columbia at 3017 and 3023 Millwood Avenue for a project that would include a new Starbucks. The site is currently the home of Revente’s Second Chances, a clothing store that donates its profits to The Women’s Shelter, an organization that helps women facing homelessness and domestic violence. Store owner Debbie McDaniel says she’ll be looking for a new location for Revente’s Second Chances. That block also includes a dry cleaner, a florist and other local businesses that would be replaced by the development that would include the Starbucks. — Chris Trainor
Judge Says Hardee Has to Stay in Jail
A federal judge refused on Aug. 21 to let a former South Carolina transportation official out of jail while he awaits his fate for violating his probation by trying to hire a prostitute, who turned out to be an undercover officer. John Hardee, who was brought into the courtroom in a wheelchair and wearing an orange jumpsuit, will remain in the Lexington County jail until another judge decides whether to send him to federal prison. The 72-year-old was arrested Aug. 8 on the misdemeanor charge just one day after getting a lenient sentence for obstructing a federal bribery investigation. His first text to the officer he thought was a prostitute came within nine hours of him leaving the federal courthouse on a sentence of 18 months of probation — which included 45 days of house arrest — and promising he was a law-abiding citizen who would never do anything to require him to be back in a courtroom again, prosecutors explained on Aug. 21 to U.S. Magistrate Shiva Hodges. After a series of text messages between the officer and Hardee, he was arrested upon showing up for what he thought was the arranged $40 “QV special,” which stood for “quick visit.” Other options were “80 hh 120 full,” which stood for $80 for a half hour and $120 for an hour. — Seanna Adcox, The Post and Courier
SLED Investigating Columbia Officer-Involved Shooting
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a Columbia Police Department officer reportedly shot a suspect during a struggle over the weekend. According to information from CPD, at 3 a.m. Saturday on Broad River Road, the officer pulled over a car driven by Sir Brandon Legette, 29. The suspect reportedly had two warrants for his arrest on burglary charges. The officer reportedly he asked Legette to get out of the car, and when refused, the officer tried to remove him from the car. The suspect reportedly hit the gas, dragging the officer several hundred feet across the parking lot of a grocery store. The car eventually went down an embankment behind the store, with the officer and suspect still struggling. According to police, the officer eventually shot the suspect in the head, “causing a serious injury.” The suspect and officer were taken to area hospitals. Aside from the SLED probe into the officer-involved shooting, CPD’s internal affairs department will look into the case. — Chris Trainor
Poll: State GOP Voters Would Support Haley Presidential Run in 2024
Republican voters in South Carolina would support a presidential run from former Gov. Nikki Haley in 2024, according to a new Post and Courier-Change Research poll. However, those same voters don’t think Haley should publicly disagree with President Donald Trump. According to the poll, 44 percent of GOP primary voters say they are “very likely” to vote for Haley if she ran for president in 2024. However, 53 percent of those polled also said they think Haley should not disagree publicly with the president. The poll also showed that Haley holds a 75 percent favorability rating among state GOP voters. Trump, meanwhile, holds a 95 percent favorability rating among South Carolina Republican primary voters. As noted by The Post and Courier’s Andy Shain, “Haley took on Trump this month by reacting to his put-downs of Democratic congressman Elijah Cummings of Baltimore with a tweet saying ‘This is so unnecessary’ that included an eye roll emoji. Haley was a Trump critic during the 2016 presidential primary, slamming the New York real estate mogul’s proposal to temporarily ban Muslims from certain countries from entering the United States.” — Chris Trainor