Mark Sanford Might Run for President
Republican Mark Sanford, the former two-term South Carolina governor and former U.S. representative, is considering a primary run for president against Donald Trump. As reported by The Post and Courier, Sanford is going to take the next month to consider whether he will take on the president. “Sometimes in life you’ve got to say what you’ve got to say, whether there’s an audience or not for that message,” Sanford said. “I feel convicted.” Sanford was elected governor in 2002 and served until 2010. He had two separate runs in Congress in South Carolina’s First District; first from 1995 to 2001, then again from 2013 to 2018. He was defeated in a 2018 Republican primary by the Trump-backed Katie Arrington, who would go on to lose to Democrat Joe Cunningham. Not everyone in Sanford’s party is keen on his presidential considerations. “The last time Mark Sanford had an idea this dumb, it killed his governorship. This makes about as much sense as that trip up the Appalachian Trail,” said state GOP Chairman Drew McKissick, in a reference to the now-infamous 2009 revelations Sanford had an extramarital affair. “Always nice to see a candidate with fewer extramarital affairs than the president,” the S.C. Democratic Party tweeted in response to Sanford’s possible presidential run.
Prosecutors: Former SCDOT Commissioner Accepted Would-Be Bribes
John Hardee, a former state transportation commissioner, accepted alleged bribes from a contractor, according to The Post and Courier. Hardee pleaded guilty to federal obstruction-related charges earlier this year, but is likely to avoid jail time. According to the paper, “a confidential witness admitted they made several payments directly to Hardee and that the money was intended as a bribe to help their business win state contracts.” Hardee served on SCDOT’s commission for a total of 13 years. Hardee could avoid jail time, prosecutors say, because they can’t prove he took “official” action to influence the contracts. “Although Hardee’s acceptance of payments that [the confidential witness] intended to be bribes is distasteful, the United States Supreme Court has found it to be lawful so long as there is no official action,” federal prosecutors said in a memo. Prosecutors have asked that Hardee get probation for the obstruction. Hardee is the son-in-law of powerful state Sen. Hugh Leatherman.
Gamecocks Picked Fourth in SEC East
The University of South Carolina football team was picked to finish in the middle of the pack in the Eastern Division of the Southeastern Conference at the recent SEC Media Days, the annual press gathering ahead of college football season. Georgia is predicted to win the SEC East, with Florida picked second and Missouri predicted to finish third. Tennessee, Kentucky and Vanderbilt, respectively, follow the Gamecocks. South Carolina is coming off a 7-6 season in 2018. The Gamecocks return a number of key players, including quarterback Jake Bentley, wide receiver Bryan Edwards and linebacker T.J. Brunson.
Mulvaney to Headline GOP Event in Columbia
White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, a former South Carolina congressman, will headline the South Carolina Republican Party’s Silver Elephant Dinner Aug. 2 in Columbia. “We are proud to welcome Mick back home to South Carolina to celebrate our party and our grassroots leaders and activists,” McKissick said, per The Post and Courier. “Mick has represented our state well, first as our congressman and now by working hard with President Trump to Keep America Great.” Mulvaney, who once represented South Carolina’s Fifth District in the U.S. House, has held a number of posts in the Trump administration. Prior to being the president’s chief of staff, he was Trump’s budget director, and later served as the acting director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
Haley Among Most Admired Women in U.S., Per Study
Former South Carolina Governor and U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley is among the most admired women in America, according to a recent study. As reported by The State, research group YouGov listed Haley as the ninth most admired woman in the U.S. The most admired woman is former First Lady Michelle Obama, followed by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and First Lady Melania Trump. Hillary Clinton is the eighth most admired, one spot ahead of Haley. The former S.C. governor was 10th in the YouGov poll a year ago.