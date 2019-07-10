A Republican candidate hoping to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham in a primary next year is touting a catchphrase: “Make Machine Guns Great Again.” According to The Post and Courier, North Augusta’s David Weikle, a Second Amendment supporter and military veteran, has been using the phrase in a hashtag on social media, where he has labeled himself “the Anti-Graham,” telling supporters, “every single penny of your contribution will be weaponized” against the incumbent senator. Weikle is one of four GOP longshots, so far, who have expressed interest in unseating Graham. A pair of Democrats — Jaime Harrison and Gloria Bromell Tinubu — also have set their sights on Graham’s seat. So far, the incumbent senator has received robust support from the state GOP, as all of the state’s constitutional officers and all of the state’s Republicans in Congress have endorsed him for re-election.
Harris Accepts Biden Apology on Segregationist Comment
On July 6 in Sumter, former Vice President Joe Biden apologized for previous remarks he made about working well with segregationist senators. Subsequently, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris — currently Biden’s chief opponent for the Democratic nomination for president — said she accepted the apology. “He says he’s sorry, I’m going to take him at his word,” Harris told reporters July 7 in Florence, according to The Post and Courier. At the same time, the paper notes that Harris insists Biden is wrong about his opposition to government-enforced desegregation busing. As for the apology for the segregationist remarks, Biden told reporters that he purposely chose a predominantly black audience in South Carolina as the venue for the mea culpa. “This is about the future, it’s not about the past, and I’m proud of my past. Have I made mistakes? Yes. Have we learned from them? Yes,” Biden said. “The fact of the matter is that’s why I chose here in South Carolina, and chose an audience that in fact would be the most likely to be offended by it.”
Pedestrian Hurt When Struck by Richland County Patrol Car
A pedestrian was hospitalized after being struck by a car driven by a Richland County Sheriff’s Department deputy. According to The State, a pedestrian was walking near the 8200 block of Two Notch Road on the evening of July 4 when they were hit by the RCSD patrol car. Sgt. Timothy Dial, an 18-year veteran of the sheriff’s department, was driving the car. The victim was taken to Prisma Health Richland. Dashcam footage of the incident has not been released. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating, and the sheriff’s department is reportedly conducting an internal probe. Dial has not been suspended.
Chapin High Assistant Principal Arrested
An assistant principal at Chapin High School has been arrested and is accused of breaking into the same car twice. According to published reports, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office has charged Richard Hiller Jr. with two counts of larceny from a vehicle. The alleged incidents happened on the campus at Chapin. The assistant principal reportedly was captured on video going into the same car in April and again in May, and taking an item of value on at least one occasion. Lexington-Richland School District Five has placed Hiller on administrative leave.
Former Clemson Running Back Drowns
Tyshon Dye, a former running back on the Clemson University football team, drowned July 5 in a lake in Georgia. According to The Greenville News, Dye was attending a family picnic at Richard B. Russell State Park, not far from Elberton. He went swimming with his brothers, began to get tired in the water, and didn’t make it back to shore. His family members reportedly saw him go under, but could not help him. Dye was 25. He graduated Clemson in 2017, and played for the football team from 2014-16. He was a member of the school’s 2016 national title team.
Oops!
In a section of “Whatever Happened to…” [Free Times, July 3] on removing coal tar from the Congaree River, Congaree Riverkeeper Bill Stangler was paraphrased incorrectly. Stangler said the Army Corps of Engineers has to give its permission to dam up the river. Free Times regrets the error.