Cardinal Newman Student Arrested, Expelled After Racist Videos, Threat
A 16-year-old student at Columbia’s Cardinal Newman School was arrested in July and has been expelled from the school after reportedly filming videos in which he used racial epithets and fired a gun, and for allegedly threatening to “shoot up the school.” According to The State, the teen was charged by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department with making student threats. The student reportedly took part in racist texts and videos back in May, but school officials and law enforcement reportedly didn’t discover the material until July. In at least one video, circulated widely online over the weekend, the teen is shown expressing his disdain for African Americans, using racial epithets and firing a gun at a box of Air Jordan sneakers as a representation of his feelings for black people. — Chris Trainor
S.C. to Use Settlement Money for Replace Aging School Buses
Some 30-year-old school buses in the state’s aging fleet are set to come off the road following a settlement with an automaker. As reported by Seanna Adcox at The Post and Courier, the state is getting $9.3 million in the first round of South Carolina’s share of a $14.7 billion settlement between Volkswagen and the Environmental Protection Agency. The vast majority of that funding will go toward purchasing 78 school buses that run on propane, which will be used to replace some of the state’s oldest buses that date back to 1988. “I feel like it’s Christmas Day today,” state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. More than 350,000 children ride school buses daily in the Palmetto State.
McMaster Forms Census Panel for 2020
Republican Gov. Henry McMaster has formed a robust panel ahead of the 2020 census. According to The Post and Courier, the governor is stressing the importance of counting all South Carolinians. “It’s very important we have an accurate count,” McMaster said. “We’re growing. We’re prospering. We want to make sure everyone participates in this growth — that we leave no one behind.” Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette will lead the panel, dubbed the South Carolina 2020 Complete Count Committee. South Carolina added a U.S. House seat after the 2010 census, and McMaster floated the possibility the state has been growing fast enough that it could gain another seat after the 2020 count. The 2020 count will also be critical in determining South Carolina’s share of hundreds of billions of federal dollars that are distributed annually nationwide.
Clemson Running Back Feaster Jumps to USC
Tavien Feaster, a running back who won two national championships and saw plenty of action at Clemson, has switched to the University of South Carolina and will be able to play in 2019 as a graduate transfer. Feaster had his first practice with the Gamecocks on Aug. 3. In three seasons with the Tigers, Feaster rushed for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns. He also caught 23 passes and had a receiving touchdown. Feaster, of Spartanburg, was one of the top 60 players in the nation coming out of high school. Feaster will look to contribute to a Gamecocks squad that is coming off a 7-6 season in 2018.
Lobbying Bill to Move Panthers HQ to S.C. Cost Less Than $50K
The state Legislature earlier this year agreed to up to $115 million in tax breaks to lure the NFL’s Carolina Panthers to set up their headquarters and build a practice facility in South Carolina. As noted by The Post and Courier a recent lobbying report shows the entity created to support the deal only spent about $48,000 on lobbying to make it happen, a relatively small sum. “The comparatively minimal expense to make it happen shows how eager members of the General Assembly and the Panthers were to get the deal done,” the paper reported. “News of the proposal was first disclosed by The Post and Courier in December. The agreement was sealed by spring.” The deal gives the Panthers a 15-year break on employee payroll taxes. The Panthers plan to build a sprawling practice facility in York County, and supporters say that facility will spur other commercial growth in South Carolina.