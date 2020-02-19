New. Brief.: Elizabeth Warren under pressure in SC after 2020 bid stumbles in New Hampshire

Once an apparent front-runner for the Democratic presidential nomination, U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s struggles in the early contests of Iowa and New Hampshire — a neighboring state to her home of Massachusetts — has her campaign on the ropes and some of her South Carolina supporters concerned about the path ahead. With less than two weeks to go until South Carolina’s “First in the South” primary, Warren stopped in to Bertha’s Kitchen in North Charleston on Feb. 14 to greet diners and eat a soul food lunch with Benny Starr, a rapper and progressive activist from Pineville. On the way out, she briefly chatted with Nashonda Hunter, executive director of the Charity Foundation in Liberty Hill, about rival Mike Bloomberg’s 2008 comments blaming the financial crisis on banks abandoning racially discriminatory practices, with both of them agreeing it was far off-base. Hunter says she hopes Warren sticks to her policy focus in the closing weeks before the Feb. 29 primary because “that’s what got us engaged with her in the first place.” Warren’s campaign surrogates have begun pointing to a third-place finish in South Carolina as what they would consider to be an expectation-defying performance, which would require her to overtake one of the three leading contenders in most recent polls: Former Vice President Joe Biden, U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and businessman Tom Steyer. — Jamie Lovegrove, The Post and Courier

SC lawmakers seek ways to bring high-speed internet to rural areas

Recognizing that shoddy internet services in South Carolina’s rural areas are hurting efforts to attract jobs, fill healthcare gaps and educate students in the 21st century, lawmakers are looking for ways to make reliable, high speeds available statewide. “Broadband connectivity is a powerful catalyst for economic and social advancement. It is no longer a luxury — it is a necessity, critical to ensuring a level playing field for those in rural areas. Emergency response, health care access, education — all rely increasingly on Internet access,” Gov. Henry McMaster says in recommending that legislators spend $575,000 on converting unused public TV towers. A quarter of homes and businesses in rural South Carolina lack internet speeds considered even minimally acceptable, according to the Federal Communications Commission. And that speed is still five times slower than the lowest-price service offered to customers in the Columbia area. “I would go so far as to say this is a crisis,” state Rep. Bill Taylor, an Aiken Republican, said during a House Oversight hearing on an agency that provides grants for water and sewer services. “This is critical, and we’ve got to pay attention.” A bill allowing the Rural Infrastructure Authority to also provide grants to extend high-speed internet to poor, rural areas passed the House unanimously last year and awaits action in the Senate. — Adam Benson, The Post and Courier

Outfitter REI begins hiring to fill its Columbia location at BullStreet District

The opening for the Columbia location of outdoor outfitter REI looms closer, with the building’s construction complete and the company hiring staffers. REI, the first major tenant in the retail area at Columbia’s BullStreet District, has begun advertising to hire staff, including bike mechanics, and sales and inventory help. The building’s exterior now is complete, and the interior has been turned over to REI’s team to be outfitted, according to Chandler Cox, project manager for Hughes Development. Store opening continues to be on track for May, and it won’t be a lone retailer for long. Several additional leases have been signed, and those tenants will be announced when those companies are ready to do so, according to Cox. As the first major retailer at the site, the success of the REI co-op will be closely watched as a barometer of the demand for its substantial retail space close to downtown. — Mike Fitts, Post and Courier