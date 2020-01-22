South Carolina’s largest health care provider is laying off 327 employees. Prisma Health said the eliminated positions affect all departments — both administrative and medical — and all locations, both in the Midlands and Upstate. The hospital system declined to specify how many layoffs were in the Columbia market versus Greenville. Another 200 positions have already been eliminated through attrition, cutting 527 jobs from the hospital system’s 32,000 person workforce. Those losing their jobs will receive severance pay and outplacement services or can apply for other open positions with the company. “When we formed Prisma Health 26 months ago, we began integrating and consolidating functions to gain the benefits of scale and to remove costs from the organization,” CEO Mark O’Halla says in a written statement. “We have already eliminated duplicative executive management positions, restructured leadership, and gained significant cost savings in supplies, technology and other areas,” he adds. Additional expense-reduction strategies have been identified, he says. “These are difficult decisions, but we need to make them now so we can provide the quality care our patients deserve in a financially sustainable manner that positions us for future growth opportunities,” he says. — Jessica Holdman, The Post and Courier

Women and LGBTQ voters in SC say lawmakers don’t care about them, poll finds

More than half of women and LGBTQ people in South Carolina say political leaders in state government don’t care about them and are out of touch with the needs of working women and families today, according to a recent poll. And 91 percent of those questioned say they will “definitely” vote in the 2020 general election. The findings, shared first with The Post and Courier, come from a Change Research poll commissioned by the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network (WREN) and the National Women’s Law Center. The online poll surveyed 1,450 South Carolina women and LGBTQ people from Jan. 5-9, just days ahead of the Jan. 14 start of the state’s 2020 legislative session. The findings have a margin of error of 2.57 percentage points. According to the results, 53 percent of those polled, including a plurality of Republicans — 47 percent — say South Carolina leaders are out of touch with the needs of working women and families today. Ann Warner, the CEO of WREN, says the survey was conducted in order to get a better understanding of the lives, issues and policy concerns of women and LGBTQ people living in South Carolina, along with what barriers they feel they are currently facing. “A lot of the issues here are too often seen as fringe issues, special issues or quote-un-quote women’s issues — as if that were somehow less important than other things at the Statehouse,” Warner says. — Caitlin Byrd, The Post and Courier

SC lawmaker seeks to raise exemption age for jury service from 65 to 75

Senior citizens in South Carolina could soon be required to participate in jury duty if an influential state lawmaker gets his way. State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, filed a bill in December to raise the age of exemption from jury service from 65 years or older to 75 years or older. The reason, Massey says, is that Palmetto State residents in that age range possess significant life experience. From his career as a lawyer, Massey said that experience often makes them better jurors. “Our population is getting older,” Massey says. “People are not only living longer, but they’re working longer. Jurors who are a little bit older but have a lot of life experience are very good jurors. Sixty-five seems too young for an automatic exemption, and I think we need those people to serve a little while longer.” The expanded pool of potential jurors could also be helpful in smaller counties, where the lower population may make it difficult at times to fill juries. “In some areas, especially the smaller counties, when you lose 10 or 12 jurors off of a panel, that can be a big deal,” Massey says. — Jamie Lovegrove, The Post and Courier

Contractors for nuclear fuel plant at Savannah River Site accused of misusing federal funds

The contractors behind a failed nuclear fuel factory at the Savannah River Site are being accused of misusing federal funding intended to help workers relocate to South Carolina and Georgia. A lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in South Carolina alleges the contractors for the now-canceled Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility handed out federal money to employees who never actually moved for their jobs. The false claims lawsuit was filed in Aiken in January 2019 and wasn’t unsealed until earlier this month. The litigation adds to a growing number of lawsuits leveled against MOX Services and Orano. The federal government filed a separate false claims lawsuit against some of the same companies last year, alleging their employees accepted kickbacks from an equipment supplier on the project. Those contractors were responsible for building a one-of-a-kind nuclear facility intended to turn weapons-grade plutonium into fuel for nuclear power plants. The massive project and nuclear program cost federal taxpayers more than $8 billion before it was officially cancelled in 2018. — Andrew Brown, The Post and Courier