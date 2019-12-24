President Donald Trump was impeached by the U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 18. He is only the third president in the nation’s history to be impeached by the House. There were two articles of impeachment against the president, one for abuse of power and another obstruction of Congress. The House impeachment vote was heavily along partisan lines, and that held true for South Carolina’s representatives. Democratic Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham voted “yes,” and Republican Reps. Jeff Duncan, Tom Rice, William Timmons, Ralph Norman and Joe Wilson voted “no.” “The Democrat majority has had a verdict — impeachment — looking for a crime since the inauguration,” the deeply conservative Duncan said during one of many fiery speeches on the House floor Dec. 18. “We have wasted precious time we’ve been given to serve the American people.” Clyburn, the third-ranking House Democrat, says impeachment served as a critical way for lawmakers to demonstrate for the history books that they did not sit idly by as Trump abused his power and stonewalled congressional oversight — even if the U.S. Senate declines to remove him from office. “This president, whether he is convicted or not, is guilty of criminal behavior,” Clyburn, of Columbia, told The Post and Courier. “How can you say we are in search of a problem? He is the problem.” — Chris Trainor and Jamie Lovegrove

McMaster silent on Georgia governor’s call for gang members to move to SC

Gov. Henry McMaster isn’t replying to remarks issued this week by his Republican colleague in Georgia, who suggested gang members relocate either to Florida or the Palmetto State. On Dec. 18, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp told civic leaders at a Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce meeting he wants see gang members depart for neighboring states. “My message to any gang member in this area or anywhere in the state of Georgia, you should move to Florida or South Carolina,” Kemp said matter-of-factly, according to video footage published by several media outlets. “Because I’m tired of our law enforcement officials being shot up for no reason by gangbangers. I’m tired of neighborhoods being shot up. I’m tired of them hooking our children and our adults and our families on drugs, opioids and other things in our state.” McMaster’s office declined to comment on Kemp’s statement. Georgia lawmakers have allocated $500,000 for the formation of a violent gang task force to start on July 1, when the fiscal year begins. — Adam Benson, The Post and Courier

SC Gov. McMaster donates $315,000 in leftover inauguration contributions

Gov. Henry McMaster donated $315,000 from the $1 million he raised for his January inauguration to an animal shelter, a sexual crimes recovery center, veterans’ groups and a nonprofit that improves the Governor’s Mansion, his campaign announced Dec. 19. Unlike political campaigns, donations to gubernatorial inaugurations have no caps. McMaster, who defeated Democrat state Rep. James Smith to win his first full term in office in 2018, received major donations from nearly 80 businesses, trade groups and individuals. The governor gave more than half of the leftover inauguration money — $180,000 — to the Governor’s Mansion Foundation, McMaster senior adviser Tim Pearson says. The foundation says it raises money to buy “authentic and appropriate period” furniture and fixtures, and restore and preserve the mansion complex. Some of the money could be used for landscaping and other grounds work, Pearson says. A bulk of the inauguration money raised, $815,000, came from corporate donors. The remainder was generated from ticket sales to the inaugural ball, Pearson said. — Andy Shain, The Post and Courier

Santee Cooper leaders approve new budget. It remains secret for now.

Santee Cooper approved its new budget, but the details of how the state-run utility plans to spend its money will remain a secret until next month. The board members for Santee Cooper met in executive session on Dec. 16 to discuss the utility’s finances, which are usually public information. The board passed the 2020 budget for the Moncks Corner-based utility. But it released limited information to prevent people from learning any details about its plan to keep the 85-year-old public utility under state control. The S.C. Legislature plans to vote next year on whether to sell Santee Cooper, hire another company to manage the utility or keep the business under its current management. Mollie Gore, a spokeswoman for Santee Cooper, said the board was prohibited by the state Department of Administration from releasing the full budget because it could influence the ongoing bidding process for the utility. The problem is the new budget contains spending plans and information that would clue people into the bid Santee Cooper submitted to South Carolina’s 170 state lawmakers last month. The budget would likely highlight how quickly Santee Cooper plans to pay down its bond debt, including the roughly $3.6 billion still owed on the failed V.C. Summer nuclear project. Santee Cooper was the minority owner of that project, where $9 billion was spent before the two reactors were canceled in 2017. — Andrew Brown, The Post and Courier