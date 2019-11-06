Nowhere was the partisan bickering over the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump more apparent than in the South Carolina delegation. All of the state’s Republicans in the House were against the Oct. 31 measure outlining how the inquiry would proceed, while the Palmetto State’s two Democrats voted for it. Those GOP members throughout the process have vehemently rejected claims that Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian president — in which he pressed for investigations into the son of 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden — represented anything improper. Far from criticizing Trump for withholding aid to Ukraine until they agreed to investigate Biden’s son, who sat on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma, U.S. Rep. Tom Rice argued Trump would have been wrong not to do so. “If he didn’t check and try to prevent as much of the corruption as he possibly could, that would be more of an impeachable offense than for him to say, ‘Will you check in to the corruption?’” said Rice, R-Myrtle Beach. As to Democratic concerns that the move would interfere in the American political process, Rice said implementing such a rule would risk effectively granting immunity to anyone who decides to run for office. — Jamie Lovegrove, The Post and Courier

State Senator Warns of “Consequences” if Citadel Goes with Anti-Hazing Measure

In a text message exchange, Republican state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch warns there could be “consequences” if The Citadel adopts a new policy meant to discourage hazing. According to The State’s Avery Wilks, the proposed policy is meant to reduce hazing by moving cadets to a new company after their first year. According to the report, Goldfinch, a Citadel alum, texted a member of the school’s board and told them that the proposal is “a dangerous proposition at this point” and “is going to come with consequences.” The lawmaker insisted he was simply giving advice as an alum, not making a threat as a legislator. The General Assembly appoints Citadel board members and allocates funding to the school. Other lawmakers who went to The Citadel seemed puzzled by Goldfinch’s messages. “I don’t even know what kind of consequences he is referencing,” Republican state Rep. Nancy Mace told The State. “What does that mean? ... I do have concerns with the sophomore shuffle, but it’s not at the point where we need to be threatening people about it.” — Chris Trainor

Governor’s Flood Group Won’t Fix SC problems with Artificial Reef, Scientists Say

Dozens of retired scientists and environmental groups say key recommendations of South Carolina’s statewide flooding task force are misguided and that scientific data don’t support them. Ideas such as artificial reefs to slow beach erosion should be scrapped, according to the Senior Conservation Leadership Alliance. “Many of the draft recommendations appear to align less with stewardship of our natural resources than with business as usual, including a ‘build our way out of it’ approach to the challenge,” a letter from the Alliance says. The group includes 22 scientists and policy experts who have had careers with past governors, state environmental regulators and federal agencies. The group, and another coalition of environmental nonprofits, say over-engineering the problem could miss the point. Instead, they say Gov. Henry McMaster’s task force should focus more on moving people away from flood-prone areas, including the beach. The comments were submitted in response to the August findings of McMaster’s Floodwater Commission. Many people also say the report didn’t seem to clearly lay out the causes of flooding in different parts of the state, didn’t include costs or feasibility for the potential fixes, and didn’t incorporate science to back up the claims. “The whole report lacks data,” says Rick Dawson, an Alliance member who consults with the Federal Emergency Management Administration on disaster recovery. “How can you write a report about flooding and not have any data in there?” — Chloe Johnson, The Post and Courier

Gamecocks Down Vandy; Clemson Thumps Wofford

The University of South Carolina football team got a much-needed win on Nov. 2, downing Vanderbilt 24-7 at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks got off to a sluggish start, and found themselves down 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. But they found their stride from there, led by a stellar performance from senior wide receiver Bryan Edwards. He had 14 receptions, tying a school single-game record, for 139 yards and a touchdown. USC also got a surprise breakout game from reserve running back Deshaun Fenwick, who had 102 yards rushing. The Gamecocks’ defense was solid, surrendering only 76 yards passing. And South Carolina freshman quarterback Ryan Hilinski had perhaps his best SEC game, hitting 24 of 31 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns. USC is now 4-5 on the year and will host Appalachian State at 7 p.m. Nov. 9. Meanwhile, No. 4 Clemson mauled Wofford 59-14 on Nov. 2 at Death Valley. The Tigers are now 9-0 on the year. Clemson will travel to face N.C. State on Nov. 9. — Chris Trainor