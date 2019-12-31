A former aide for 2020 presidential candidate Tom Steyer who resigned amid allegations that he stole volunteer data from the rival Kamala Harris campaign is now suing the South Carolina Democratic Party, accusing the party’s chairman of defamation. Dwane Sims filed the suit in Richland County on Dec. 20, claiming that S.C. Democratic Party chairman Trav Robertson hurt his reputation, earning capacity and mental state with false allegations. He is seeking damages to be determined by a jury. Robertson declined to discuss the details of the case because it is now at the center of pending litigation. But he described the lawsuit as “appallingly frivolous.” “The facts do not substantiate the claims that have been put forth, and we intend to prove so moving forward in the legal process,” Robertson says. Sims’ attorneys did not respond to a request for comment Dec. 26. In November, Sims resigned from the Steyer campaign hours after The Post and Courier first reported that Democratic officials had discovered that he downloaded Harris’ S.C. volunteer data using voter file access that he had inadvertently retained after leaving a job as data director for the S.C. Democratic Party. — Jamie Lovegrove, The Post and Courier
SC lawmakers propose drinking-water limits on toxic chemicals found at military bases
Several South Carolina lawmakers want to set an enforceable limit on toxic chemicals that have been found in the groundwater under military bases throughout the state. Rep. JA Moore, D-North Charleston, and three Democratic colleagues have sponsored a bill for the legislative session that begins Jan. 14 in Columbia. The proposal would order the state Department of Health and Environmental Control to regulate what are commonly known as perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl chemicals, PFAS for short. The chemicals were used for decades to manufacture items such as nonstick pans, stain-resistant furniture and an industrial firefighting foam used by fire departments and the U.S. military. In the past two decades, the compounds have been found in soil, groundwater and drinking water systems throughout the country. In South Carolina, the chemicals have been detected in groundwater under Shaw Air Force Base near Sumter, Joint Base Charleston, the North Auxiliary Airfield in Orangeburg County and the former Myrtle Beach Air Force Base. The Defense Department suspects the chemicals could be found at other bases, such as Fort Jackson, the former Charleston Naval Base and Shipyard and the Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. The PFAS chemicals were never formally regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The federal government has yet to establish an enforceable limit for the chemicals in drinking water. — Andrew Brown, The Post and Courier
Evangelical faith leaders urge SC Gov. Henry McMaster to continue accepting refugees
Nearly 100 faith leaders across South Carolina are urging Gov. Henry McMaster to continue accepting people fleeing persecution into the state. Following President Donald Trump’s September executive order, which requires states and localities to provide written consent before refugees can be established, several religious leaders signed off on a letter in December asking the governor to not restrict their ability to “love their global neighbors” through offering asylum. Pastor Daniel Griswold, who leads three United Methodist Churches in the Ridgeville area, signed the letter to McMaster based upon the pastor’s belief that immigrants contribute to the country by working jobs in agriculture and other fields largely ignored by Americans, he said. “I think it’s a Christian duty that we welcome the stranger,” he says. World Relief, a nonprofit organization that works with churches to help refugees, and the Evangelical Immigration Table, a group of faith leaders who advocate for immigration, also sent letters to 14 state governors containing signatures from a total of 2,669 evangelical leaders, who urged the state leaders to provide consent to resettling refugees. The letter sent to McMaster included 92 signatures from South Carolina evangelical leaders who pointed out the fact that their churches and ministries have been active in serving newly arrived refugees for decades. McMaster’s spokesman, Brian Symmes, says the governor will continue to review the president’s executive order before making a final decision to “ensure that South Carolinians’ safety and interests are fully protected and recognized before additional refugees are placed here.” — Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr., The Post and Courier
State lawmaker apologizes to cadets after criticism of “OK” hand sign
Democratic state Rep. Mandy Powers Norrell has issued a public apology for criticizing U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy cadets for flashing the “OK” hand sign during a TV broadcast surrounding the Army-Navy football game. According to The State’s Maayan Schechter, Norrell had tweeted criticism of the cadets for flashing the sign, which in some circumstances is perceived as a symbol of “white power.” However, the lawmaker apologized after a review showed the cadets were playing what is known as the “circle game,” not making racist gestures. “I hope they can learn from this moment — as I have — that words, gestures and symbols matter, and that they may mean different things to different people,” Norrell wrote, per The State. “Also, I want to take this opportunity to earnestly apologize to your institutions for some of the words I used in publicly describing the environment surrounding the incident as potentially ‘cruel and disrespectful’ to minority members of the service.” — Chris Trainor