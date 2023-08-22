Staying or going? New Brookland Tavern's Meeting Street location for sale

New Brookland Tavern, an institution in the Columbia-area live music and alternative scene, announced on Instagram that the building housing its 122 State St. location is up for sale.

"We are unsure of our next move, but we are hitting this head on immediately so that we can ensure a seamless transition of our business whether we stay or move to a new location," the bar's Instagram post read.

According to a GoFundMe from the venue's booker, Carlin Thompson, the owners of the building that New Brookland Tavern leases are listing it for sale. As of Aug. 22, the 123-year-old building was listed for $774,900, according to Re/Max.

Lexington County assessed the property at a value of $204,000.

The property is owned by the estate of Lelah Skipper. Her son, Jimmy Skipper, is the estate's agent and is handling the sale. Skipper said his family decided to sell the building because they have plans for other investments they own and New Brookland's building was one they "decided to turn loose."

Skipper was quick to state his intentions with the sale: "The only way I'm gonna sell this property is if they agreed to leave (New Brookland Tavern) in the property."

The 122 State St. squat, brick building is being handled by Carolina Real Estate and Investment Group, according to the listing agent, Rachel Filar. The property has been in the Skipper family for three generations, according to Jimmy Skipper.

To find new or fix up

New Brookland's fundraiser is intended to raise funds for the bar's future. According to the GoFundMe listing, bar management is seeking the money to either buy the building or move into a new space.

"While the memories of New Brookland Tavern are invaluable — hosting thousands of bands over the years even before Mike (Lyons, owner since 2004) purchased it — we have to prepare for the worst," Thompson's message on GoFundMe said. "This could be the last year that New Brookland Tavern is open in this building."

According to Thompson's message, the bar needs a new HVAC system and new plumbing, which are "just not realistic for us" to repair. New Brookland is on a month-to-month lease agreement with their landlord, Thompson explained, which is why things like plumbing and air conditioning are their responsibility.

Thompson and Lyons, owner of New Brookland since 2004, were told about the potential sale two months ago, but things just finalized in the last week or so.

"We kept quiet for a little bit because we weren’t sure it was a real thing or not," Thompson said.

Deep roots in West Columbia

The building that houses New Brookland Tavern was built in 1900, according to property records, and is on the registry of historic places.

While there are some rumors that claim New Brookland has been a beloved watering hole since the 1940s, Lyons said it has definitely been a bar since the 1970s, when it was a local haunt for West Columbia residents. In the 80s it toyed with being a biker bar, but by the time Y2K came around, New Brookland was playing shows "almost nightly," Lyons said.

During the 21st Century, New Brookland Tavern has become the go-to venue for regional and local acts looking to cut their teeth in a no-frills venue. Acts like Paramore, My Morning Jacket, Charleston rock band SUSTO and Columbia native Toro y Moi have all played the 250-person venue.

And while Lyons and Thompson are doing all they can to save the place, it might be time to move on.

"New Brookland is wherever I take it," Lyons said, adding, "There’s no more room to do anything bigger and better here."

Lyons might look for a new spot to rock another day, which would mean he can host bigger shows and pull in nationally touring acts.

"I’ll find one way or another to survive," he said. "If it’s not at that place, it’ll be somewhere else."

Staying on State Street, no matter what

New Brookland Tavern's uncertain future comes on the heels of another Columbia institution's closing.

In November 2022, The Whig closed after 17 years as one of downtown's favorite late-night dives. The Gervais Street building the bar once occupied will become a hotel.

Columbia and the Midlands have become a hotbed for development, particularly in neighborhoods like downtown West Columbia, where small businesses and restaurants have thrived. The neighborhood's rising star also means rising property values — according to Zillow, West Columbia's property values have increased 5 percent in the last year.

The building next door to New Brookland Tavern, 128 State Street, is listed for lease, as well, according to LoopNet. The 1917 storefront is listed for lease at $4,675 a month.

Skipper, the owner of 122 State Street, said the growth of West Columbia has been amazing to witness, and he wants to ensure it continues.

"Back in the day people were all scared to go across the river, but here we are," Skipper said. "It's kind of like a destination, (the growth) has created a lot of loyalty, and almost camaraderie, for people that have been involved over there."

And, at the moment, New Brookland is staying put.

"These things can take months which buys us time, but we also are already locking in shows for 2024 so we ... have to go ahead and prepare for the worst," the bar's Instagram post states. "Could be time for a fresh start somewhere else."

The GoFundMe has a $250,000 fundraising goal, which will either go towards buying and repairing the current location or moving to a new one.

Lyons said it was hard for him to ask for help, but the outpouring of love and support (in real life and on social media) has made emphasized how important New Brookland Tavern is to the Midlands' music scene.

"I’ve done a lot of things for other people and it’s hard to ask for help sometimes… sometimes it hurts to be the person who has to ask," Lyons said. "But I've been having flashbacks and memories all day."

In the meantime, Thompson told the Free Times that New Brookland Tavern will host several shows and festivals to raise funds, revive the deeply rooted nostalgia clinging to the dark walls and to bring bands out to the stage one last time. And they plan to sell merchandise as part of the efforts.

And while Thompson and Lyons race to save their venue on State Street, a second, more intimate venue is slated to open from the pair just down the street.

The Attic Lounge, an intimate, green room-style venue above State Street Pub, has passed all its inspections and is awaiting a liquor license before it can open. The venue was envisioned as a smaller and more family friendly venue for acoustic shows, comedy shows and yoga classes.

"Regardless of what happens with New Brookland," Thompson said. "We’re moving forward (with The Attic Lounge)."