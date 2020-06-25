'You suing me?' Not this time. SC Attorney General Wilson says cities can pass mask laws

On June 23, Columbia City Council passed an emergency ordinance that mandates that citizens wear masks when entering commercial businesses in the Capital City. At that time, Columbia was only the second city in the state to pass such an ordinance, after Greenville had approved a similar measure one day earlier.

Columbia passed the mask law in an effort to slow down the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus, as there has been a surge of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. Still, the issue of wearing masks has been politically divisive for some time, so Mayor Steve Benjamin wasn't sure what to expect when he received a phone call from Republican Attorney General Alan Wilson on June 24, the day after Columbia passed its ordinance.

"Are you suing me?" Benjamin says he quipped when answering the attorney general's call.

Not this time, as it turns out.

Wilson issued a lengthy statement on June 24 noting that cities can legally pass emergency laws requiring people to wear masks in public during the pandemic.

"The only question before my office is whether a city can lawfully pass this type of ordinance? The short answer to that question is, yes, a city can pass this type of ordinance," the attorney general says in the statement. "Our state constitution and state laws have given cities the authority to pass these types of ordinances under the doctrine of Home Rule.

"The basic premise behind the Home Rule doctrine is to empower local governments (ie: towns, cities and counties) to effectively govern themselves without interference from state government. There are limits to this power."

Some of those limitations, as noted by Wilson, would be instances where the General Assembly has expressly preempted local governments from making a specific ordinance. For instance, Wilson's office has long held the position that cities can't pass their own gun laws, because they are preempted by state law. However, there is no such preemption on masks.

Cities also would be limited on passing a mask ordinance if it was "arbitrary or capricious," Wilson says.

"In other words, if there were no COVID 19 pandemic or public health emergency going on a court might find the requirement to wear a mask arbitrary," Wilson says. "That is not the case here."

Wilson notes he was providing a "general answer" to the many questions he's received about city mask ordinances, and that he was "not endorsing, defending or even attacking these ordinances."

The attorney general hasn't been shy about challenging ordinances passed by the City of Columbia in the past.

For instance, in January, Wilson sued the City of Columbia over a trio of gun-related ordinances Benjamin and Columbia City Council have passed in the last year. The attorney general filed the lawsuit in the state Supreme Court, but it sent the case back to the lower courts.

Then, in March, Wilson's office issued an opinion that only the governor — and not cities and counties — can issue stay at home orders during an emergency. That opinion came just days after Columbia and Charleston had issued such orders amid COVID-19. (Columbia eventually let its stay at home order expire and enforced the statewide order Gov. Henry McMaster put in place.)

Benjamin tells Free Times he was pleased to see Wilson's statement on cities and mask ordinances.

"It's so important that we do everything we can as a community and make the small sacrifices to save lives," Benjamin says. "Every public health professional I know has said that wearing masks can significantly slow the spread of this virus."

The City of Columbia's mask law goes into effect at 6 a.m. on June 26, and will last for 60 days.

Charleston is expected to take up a mask ordinance on Thursday. Meanwhile, the City of Clemson passed its own mask law on June 24.

The city-level mask measures come as South Carolina has seen a marked spike in cases of the novel coronavirus. For example, the State Department of Health and Environmental Control on June 24 announced 1,291 new cases of COVID-19, a one-day record. So far, 683 people have died from the virus in South Carolina. And hospitalizations are up. On June 1, there were 450 COVID-19 patients in hospital beds statewide. On June 24, that was up to 832 patients.

"The explosion in cases we've seen is untenable and unacceptable," Benjamin says. "We should be doing everything we can to save lives."

The mayor says he remains hopeful for a statewide mandate on masks. However, Gov. Henry McMaster said in a June 23 news conference that such a measure is not eminent.

Meanwhile, Wilson says in his statement that he understands why some people would be upset about a city mask law.

"However, just because you believe something is bad government does not make it unconstitutional government," the Republican AG says. "Sometimes the remedy for a bad government action is not a legal remedy but a political remedy at the ballot box. ... If I thought these ordinances were unlawful, I promise you I would be seeking a legal remedy."