Columbia Police are investigating after a woman was shot Tuesday afternoon outside a physician's office on Harden Street.

The incident took place just before 1 p.m. Tuesday at 1228 Harden St., which is the Waverly Family Practice. The shooting happened next door to the offices of the Free Times and The Post and Courier's Columbia bureau.

According to police Chief Skip Holbrook, who was among those who responded to the scene, the incident is believed to be a domestic dispute.

"Officers arrived a couple minutes after the call came in and found a 35-year-old black female with a gunshot wound. A medic responded, and she was treated here at the scene, then was transported to the hospital. We consider her condition serious, but she is stable."

Holbrook said officers are seeking suspect Brandon Wise, 36, in connection with the shooting. Wise fled the scene in an SUV, then later abandoned it and took off on foot. Holbrook said officers consider him armed and dangerous.

The chief said the victim had her children with her at the scene, and he was not sure what they witnessed.

"Obviously it's a traumatic situation, so we'll make sure they get the attention they need," Holbrook said of the children.

The medical practice closed just after the shooting, and staff was encouraging arriving patients to reschedule appointments.