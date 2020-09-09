What You Missed: Santee Cooper will sell leftover parts from V.C. Summer fiasco

Have you ever gone to the fridge late at night, surveyed the options and decided you might as well finish off the leftovers? State-owned utility Santee Cooper knows the feeling. As reported by Andrew Brown at The Post and Courier, the power provider has reached a deal with Westinghouse Electric that will allow Santee Cooper sell off leftover parts and materials from the failed, disastrous V.C. Summer nuclear reactor expansion project. Santee Cooper and Westinghouse will split the profits for any material that can be used elsewhere. Brown reports that Santee Cooper will keep all of the profits from the non-nuclear parts and material being stored on the property. “Finalizing this agreement is a tremendous milestone, because it means Santee Cooper can move quickly to sell thousands of pieces of equipment ourselves, as well as support Westinghouse’s efforts to sell the nuclear equipment,” said Mark Bonsall, Santee Cooper’s president and CEO. Santee Cooper was the minority partner — with SCANA — in the V.C. Summer expansion project, a $9 billion effort that ultimately stalled and failed, and never produced any power.

USC rents entire hotel to house students with COVID-19

Well, this all seems to be going great. The University of South Carolina is renting an entire hotel in the Vista to house students who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. As reported by Jessica Holdman at The Post and Courier, USC has signed a one-month lease with the Marriott SpringHill Suites on Lady Street. The hotel lease brings USC’s COVID-19 quarantine bed capacity up to 609. The university also has been quarantining students with the coronavirus in the Bates West dorm and at the National Advocacy Center. As of Sept. 4, there were more than 1,400 active COVID-19 cases among USC students, and 12 sorority or fraternity houses were under quarantine. The school also had to temporarily halt the much-touted saliva testing it has been using to quickly check students for the virus. The pause in saliva testing came after a key member of the lab testing staff got sick. The school didn’t disclose that staffer’s illness, but was looking to add more lab staff. “We identified this early on as an area that needed improvement but did not want to delay deployment of the tests to the students returning to campus,” school spokesman Jeff Stensland said. Despite the pause in saliva testing the school continued to process nasal swab tests for COVID-19.

Police officer fired after using racial slur in Five Points incident

As it turns out, using the n-word over and over again on video can get you fired from your job as a police officer. The Columbia Police Department fired Sgt. Chad Walker, a white officer who had been with the department for 14 years, after he used the racial slur in an Aug. 29 incident in Five Points. “We will continue to hold each other to the professional, ethical, and moral standards expected by our citizens and place the highest priority on maintaining public trust,” police Chief Skip Holbrook said, in a statement. “As I’ve stated before, when setbacks occur and mistakes are made, we must be willing to acknowledge them, fix them, learn from them, and continue to move forward together.” Walker argued with patrons outside Five Points watering hole Bar None about how a Black man allegedly called him the n-word. During the argument, captured on video and widely shared across social media, Walker then repeated the n-word multiple times. Walker continued to argue with patrons even as another CPD officer attempted to lead him away from the scene. Upon initially suspending Walker, Holbrook called the officer’s actions during the encounter “inappropriate” and “disrespectful.” Walker was among officers who entered Bar None on Harden Street at 11 p.m. Aug. 29 to halt alcohol sales as a part of a statewide order to slow the spread of COVID-19. A police department review board unanimously sustained department findings against Walker, including one for unsatisfactory performance.