What You Missed: Polls show Graham, Harrison locked in tight Senate race

Two recent polls have shown incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison in a neck-and-neck race headed into the fall. As reported by The Post and Courier’s Jamie Lovegrove, an August 6 poll from Quinnipiac University showed Graham and Harrison each polling at 44 percent with registered voters in South Carolina, with 9 percent undecided. “He has been a firebrand advocate for national defense and a leader of his party for 17 years — but has Lindsey Graham’s allegiance to the president put him in jeopardy?” said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy. “The numbers suggest his tenure on the Hill is in trouble.” That Quinnipiac poll came just days after a Morning Consult poll showed Graham with a slim one-point lead over Harrison. “Voters here are fed up with a senior senator who after 25 years has lost all touch with the struggles facing families here,” Harrison spokesman Guy King said. “South Carolinians are looking to elect an official in this seat who once again leads with their values and integrity.” Meanwhile, Graham spokesman T.W. Arrighi said the senator’s campaign, “learned long ago not to put much confidence in media polls or outside groups who don’t understand South Carolina politics.”

State approves large crowds for Darlington race, other events

With new COVID-19 rules in place requiring state approval for most gatherings larger than 250 people, the upcoming Southern 500 NASCAR race in Darlington has been approved to have 8,000 fans. The SC Department of Commerce is responsible for approving requests for mass gatherings, as reported by Mike Fitts at The Post and Courier. Commerce initially approved nearly three dozen events, including everything from softball tournaments to dinners and shows at Medieval Times in Myrtle Beach. “The [event] reviews are part of Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order that went into effect [August 3], which prohibits events with more than 250 participants because of the risk of spreading the coronavirus,” Fitts reported. “Masks are required. Religious events, including weddings and funerals, are exempt from the order.” State House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford says the Department of Commerce needs to keep safety and public health in mind when making its decisions on crowds. “A lot of this would be easier if the governor would just mandate masks statewide,” Rutherford said.

Flooded plant causes sewage discharge into Saluda River

Flood waters from a swollen creek temporarily took out operations at a Columbia area sewage treatment plant, causing raw sewage to be discharged into the Saluda River. The situation led river watchdog group Congaree Riverkeeper, which is part of the Midlands Rivers Coalition, to advise people not to swim in the Saluda River south of I-20, or the Congaree River until further notice. Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation operates a wastewater treatment plant near Stoop Creek, between I-20 and I-26, in the Alpine area. The company issued a statement late on the evening of August 6 saying that recent heavy rains and local area flooding caused Stoop Creek to overflow its banks and flood the sewage plant. In the release, the company said it was temporarily “not able to treat wastewater” because of the incident. Riverkeeper director Bill Stangler said, as of August 9, the plant had been able to restore some operations, but the swimming advisory remained in effect. Stangler says the Rivers Coalition was set to take water quality samples in the rivers on August 12.