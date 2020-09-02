What You Missed: McMaster agrees to federal unemployment aid from Trump administration

Gov. Henry McMaster has instructed officials at the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce tap into a plan that will temporarily provide an extra $300 per week in federal assistance to those who are unemployed amid COVID-19. As reported by Andrew Brown at The Post and Courier, that means tens of thousands of unemployed people in the Palmetto State could soon be eligible for additional benefits. “It was initially reported that Trump’s proposal might require states to pay an extra $100 per week to every person on their unemployment rolls before they could obtain the additional $300 per week being offered by the federal government,” Brown reports. “But the U.S. Department of Labor later clarified the rules surrounding the money, explaining that states could use their existing payments to unemployed workers to match the federal funds. As a result, South Carolina won’t need to chip in any additional money.” State officials say it will likely be three weeks before the funds start to be distributed.

Special primary for Richland County Council District 9 seat will be Sept. 8

Four Democratic candidates will be on the ballot Sept. 8 in a special primary for the District 9 seat on Richland County Council. District 9 is in the northeast part of the county. Candidates include: healthcare professional Angela Gary Addison, business analyst Jonnieka Farr, public relations executive Jesica Mackey and real estate firm owner Cody Pressley. A runoff, if necessary, would take place Sept. 22. The primary winner will be on the November general election ballot and, with no Republicans filed to run, likely will win the seat. The District 9 seat had been held by Councilman Calvin “Chip” Jackson since 2016, and he appeared headed for a second term after winning a June primary. But Jackson died suddenly on Aug. 7 at the age of 65.

Black-owned Columbia bank gets $50 million from PayPal to reach minority companies

Optus Bank, a Black-owned bank that caters to minority- and women-owned businesses, is the first bank to receive $50 million in deposits from PayPal, according to reporting from The Post and Courier’s Jessica Holdman. The money is part of a half-billion dollar pledge by the tech company to invest in racial justice and economic opportunity initiatives. Optus was founded nearly a century ago by African American leaders and 90 percent of the money it lends is for minority businesses, homes and low-income communities. “There is a clear economic underpinning to racial inequity, and PayPal is taking action to do our part to help close the racial wealth gap,” Franz Paasche, senior vice president of corporate affairs at PayPal, said in a statement. “We recognize Optus Bank’s important role in creating a more just and equitable community in Columbia and look forward to supporting Optus’s mission.”