What You Missed: Mathews named director and CEO of Columbia Housing

After nearly a year as the interim director of the embattled Columbia Housing Authority, Ivory Mathews has been named the executive director and CEO of the public housing agency. The housing authority board unanimously selected Mathews during a June 18 meeting. She had been the interim since July 2019, following the retirement of former director Gilbert Walker after two men died from carbon monoxide poisoning at the now-shuttered Allen Benedict Court housing projects. “We were pleased to select a strong resident-focused leader committed to serving the Columbia Housing community and community at large, all while improving efficiencies and producing measurable outcomes,” Columbia Housing board chairman Ernest Cromartie III said in a release. On Jan. 17, 2019, the bodies of two men — Calvin Witherspoon, 61, and Derrick Roper, 30 — were found in separate apartments at Allen Benedict Court, the nearly 80-year-old housing project on Harden Street, not far from Benedict College and Allen University. The two men died from carbon monoxide poisoning as the result of gas leaks. More than 400 people who lived at the complex had to be relocated. Prior to arriving in Columbia, Mathews spent five years leading the Greenville Housing Authority. She also previously worked for housing authorities in Ohio and in Aiken.

USC board wants to rename Sims residence hall

The University of South Carolina board of trustees wants to change the name of Sims residence hall on its Columbia campus. The building is named for J. Marion Sims, a pioneer in gynecology who, in the 19th century, controversially performed experiments on enslaved women without anesthesia. Building and monuments named after Sims have been among those that have come under scrutiny in the wake of the many protests against racial injustice that have come after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. The USC board voted unanimously to ask the state Legislature for permission to rename the residence hall. The name of the building is thought to be protected under the Heritage Act, the 2000 law — part of a compromise that helped bring down the Confederate flag from the Statehouse dome — that prevents changes to memorials or buildings named after historic figures without an overwhelming vote from the General Assembly. “We are all endowed with human frailties and are products of our time, but the actions that are such a large part of Sims’ legacy are incompatible with respect for human dignity and the values we hold dear as a campus community,” USC President Bob Caslen said in an open letter.

Key Columbia protest organizer encourages activists to get tested for COVID-19

A Columbia organizer who has been a central figure in the protests in the Capital City following the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota is now imploring those who have been protesting to get tested for the novel coronavirus. As reported by Fleming Smith at The Post and Courier, organizer Lawrence Nathaniel, of I Can’t Breathe SC, said in a video uploaded to Facebook that several of his group’s leaders, as well as some photographers and protesters, have tested positive for COVID-19. With coronavirus cases rising sharply, Nathaniel says folks who have been participating in Columbia protests should get tested. “If you actually want to take a stand for our community, stay home or be smart,” Nathaniel told The Post and Courier. “A lot of people may start talking slack about the protests, but always remember the reason outweighed the virus and now it’s time for us to come back to another reality — with the rise in coronavirus cases in the state of South Carolina, we are calling on the governor to do everything in order to keep the citizens here safe.”