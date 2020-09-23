What You Missed: Judge strikes down witness signature requirement for SC absentee voting

A federal judge has said that witness signatures should not be required for South Carolina voters casting absentee ballots this year as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on. As reported by Jamie Lovegrove at The Post and Courier, U.S. District Court Judge Michelle Childs issued a 71-page order on Sept. 18 that touched on a number of voting-related topics. Among them was the witness requirement issue. “The evidence in the record points to the conclusion that adherence to the Witness Requirement in November would only increase the risk of contracting COVID-19 for members of the public with underlying medical conditions, the disabled, and racial and ethnic minorities,” Childs wrote. Her decision came on the heels of Republican state lawmakers rejecting Democratic pleas on the South Carolina House floor to cut the witness signature requirement legislatively. Childs’ decision could be appealed. She similarly struck down an absentee witness requirement before the June primaries. Republicans have argued a witness requirement would help ensure absentee ballots were not cast by the wrong person.

Intersection at one end of busy block on Columbia’s Main Street closed for construction

If you’re driving down to the busy 1600 block of Main Street in Columbia or to the nearby Richland County Courthouse, you might want to plan ahead for the next month and a half. The intersection of Main and Blanding streets will be closed for at least six weeks as Columbia makes a host of roadway improvements. The businesses on either side of the intersection of Main and Blanding streets, as well as nearby parking spaces, remain open. There will be a number of upgrades to the intersection, according to assistant city engineer Michael Sheu. “We are putting in new traffic signals, new crosswalks — which are concrete crosswalks cut into the asphalt road,” Sheu says. “There will be new paving in the intersection. There will be new poles, new signals, a complete modernization of that. And we are trying to do this without taking out the trees that are around that intersection. ... It will be prettier.” New curbing will also be a part of the intersection project. Sheu says he expects the project to take about 45 days, depending on the weather. After that, the city will move north to the intersection of Main and Laurel streets, just beyond Columbia City Hall, and make similar improvements there. The combined cost to upgrade both intersections is about $900,000, Sheu says.

SC cops shoot fugitive in Columbia incident

Officers shot and wounded a man who brandished a BB gun in an Sept. 13 incident at a Columbia-area hotel. The man is a suspect in a pair of killings in Minnesota. As reported by Joseph Cranney at The Post and Courier, Renard Lydell Carter, 29, was wanted out of Minnesota for the killing of his pregnant girlfriend and her daughter. He barricaded himself inside a room at the Aloft Hotel in the Harbison area on Sept. 13. When he finally opened the door, he was allegedly brandishing what officers from multiple agencies believed to be a rifle. That turned out to be a BB gun. Two deputies from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and an agent with the state Law Enforcement Division opened fire on Carter. The bullets struck the man in the torso, and he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was recovering. Officers in the Midlands were alerted by police in Minnesota that Carter could be in the area. The Post and Courier reviewed a video Carter livestreamed of the incident. It shows a man across the room, by the door, with a long dark object in his left hand. “He cracks the door open, and officers yell, ‘Put it down!’” Cranney reports. “They repeat the command four times. The man yells ‘Shoot!’ twice. Then he brings the object over the threshold of the doorway. That’s when police open fire.”