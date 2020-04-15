What You Missed: COVID-19 lets the air out of Legislature's surplus balloon

For months, there have been debates at the Statehouse about how the Legislature would choose to spend what was expected to be a $1.9 billion budget surplus for the upcoming fiscal year. But now, much as it has done for virtually every other segment of society, the coronavirus has slammed on the brakes to that idea. As reported by Seanna Adcox at The Post and Courier, it’s now looking like legislators will have a whopping $1.2 billion less to spend in the coming year. Fiscal forecasters still say the state should have about $750 million in surplus funds, but that’s a far cry from the $1.9 billion that was initially expected. The anticipated surplus was sliced following the wave of business closures and general economic slowdown that has come with COVID-19. And Frank Rainwater, who heads up the state’s Office of Revenue and Fiscal Affairs, cautions that the economic outlook remains unpredictable. “It may not be until June or July that we’ll have a firm handle on revenues, so we’re flying blind on what’s going to happen,” Rainwater said. To be fair, it sort of feels like we’re all “flying blind” at this point.
Cops to Lexington citizens: Stop having yard sales
As it turns out, yard sales aren’t an “essential” service during a global pandemic. At least that’s the message the Lexington Police Department has for residents in the town west of Columbia. According to an April 11 post on the LPD Facebook page, officers have been getting calls about various yard sales going on in Lexington, despite Gov. Henry McMaster’s order for folks to stay home because of the coronavirus. “While we realize that everyone has had a lot of time for spring cleaning, a yard sale is not an ‘Essential Activity’ and creates unnecessary and unlawful gatherings of people,” the police message reads. Sorry, Lexington citizens. Looks like you’ll have to wait until the pandemic ends before you rummage for that ceramic Bart Simpson cookie jar.
The Cap is back, sorta
They say there’s no such thing as a free ride. But you can now once again catch a free ride in Columbia, at least on a limited basis. The COMET, the public transit system that serves Richland and parts of Lexington and Newberry counties, announced on April 8 that it would be reinstating Route No. 1 of the Soda Cap Connector, the free downtown circulator bus. Route No. 1 runs from downtown Columbia over to West Columbia and Cayce via Gervais Street. It operates daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The other three regular routes of the free Soda Cap buses remain suspended until further notice. All of the routes had been shuttered because of COVID-19, but COMET CEO John Andoh says Route No. 1 was brought back because several people have said they needed the circulator bus to get to work. “The COMET is an essential mode of transportation in the Midlands that is committed to connecting citizens to the places they need to go safely and reliably,” Andoh says. The transit system is using the full-size Soda Cap buses, rather than smaller trolley-style vehicles, to help maintain social distancing. Think of it like a three-liter soda, rather than a 12-ounce bottle. At least that’s the way I’m thinking of it.