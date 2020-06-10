What You Missed: Clyburn on Trump: He’s “an unadulterated racist”

You can’t accuse U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn of holding back in his thoughts about Republican President Donald Trump. As reported by Jamie Lovegrove at The Post and Courier, Clyburn says Trump has been fanning the flames of racial tensions as protests have continued across the country after George Floyd, an African American man, was killed while in custody of police in Minneapolis. “In all my public life, I have never put the racist label on anybody until now,” said Clyburn, the highest ranking African American in Congress. “He is an unadulterated racist.” Clyburn says he came to view Trump as racist years ago, when Trump called former aide Omarosa Manigault a “dog.” His feelings about the president have only intensified as Trump has called on governors to enact measures to “dominate” protesters. The longtime South Carolina congressman also took Trump to task for telling the police to use smoke and flash grenades to move protesters out of the way so he could walk across the street from the White House and pose for a photo at a church on June 1. “What I’ve seen him do in the last several days, this man is trying to ignite a race war in this country,” Clyburn says. For what it’s worth, Republican South Carolina U.S. Sen. Tim Scott also disagreed with the force used so Trump could go get the church photo. “If your question is, should you use tear gas to clear a path so the president can go have a photo-op, the answer is no,” Scott said in an interview with Politico.

More than 220,000 in SC continued seeking unemployment in May

While many sectors of business across South Carolina continue to reopen amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, unemployment in the state remains substantial. Andrew Brown at The Post and Courier reports that more than 220,000 South Carolinians were still seeking unemployment benefits as of the week of May 17-23. “Additional state data released June 4 show 18,986 displaced employees filed new claims for financial assistance with the S.C. Department of Employment and Workforce between May 24 and May 30,” Brown reported. “While the weekly figure is trending downward, it’s not even close to the lower number of unemployment applicants South Carolina was fielding in January and February of this year.” Still, state employment officials remain hopeful. “As the number of initial claims continues to decrease week over week, we hope to see more opportunities for South Carolina to return to stable employment and financial stability,” says state Department of Employment and Workforce director Dan Ellzey.

Black SC lawmakers call for hate crimes bill, police reform

The SC Legislative Black Caucus is advocating for a number of changes to address concerns for African Americans. The lawmakers’ call comes as protests against police brutality continue in South Carolina and across the nation. Jamie Lovegrove at The Post and Courier reports that the caucus has outlined three leading priorities: fully funding a body camera mandate that took effect in 2015, passing a long-stalled bill to increase punishment for hate crimes and reviewing use-of-force guidelines for law enforcement officers in the state. “We must move from destruction to construction, from protest to concrete action that will begin anew the process of healing and dialogue that must come, lest those who have suffered and died would have done so in vain,” said the group’s chairman, state Rep. Jerry Govan, an Orangeburg Democrat, during during a June 3 news conference. South Carolina is one of only four states without a hate crimes law.