What You Missed: Civil rights giant John Lewis dead at 80

Longtime Democratic U.S. Rep. John Lewis — an icon of the civil rights movement — died July 17 at the age of 80. Lewis, of Georgia, had been battling pancreatic cancer. As noted by the Associated Press, Lewis was the youngest and last surviving member of the “Big Six” group of civil rights activists, highlighted by Martin Luther King Jr., who were widely associated with the movement. In 1965, Lewis led the march of more than 600 people over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama in an event that became know as Bloody Sunday. Lewis was severely beaten by Alabama state troopers in that march, an event that further galvanized the movement to end racial segregation. He later went on to lead Georgia’s 5th District in Congress for 33 years. “The movement lost an icon,” South Carolina U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn said the morning after Lewis’ death. “And I lost a personal friend. But I do believe that as the sun set on John Lewis’s life last night, the sun rises on a movement that will never die.” As noted by The Post and Courier, SC U.S. Sen. Tim Scott added, “One of the great honors of my life was co-chairing the trip to Selma and the Edmund Pettus Bridge with John, on the anniversary of Bloody Sunday. He was a giant among men; his life and legacy will continue to serve as an example for the generations to come.”

Columbia Police officer dies from complications with COVID-19

A veteran Columbia Police Department officer has died from complications associated with COVID-19. The City of Columbia on July 14 confirmed the death of Master Police Officer Robert J. Hall, a nearly four-decade employee of the police department. Hall died that morning following a bout with the novel coronavirus. Hall, 57, had worked with the Columbia Police for 35 years. He had been undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at Prisma Health Baptist since July 5. Hall is the first City of Columbia employee to die from complications with the coronavirus. Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook lamented Hall’s death. “Officer Robert ‘Bob’ Hall exemplified everything that is expected out of a 21st Century police officer – service before self, professionalism, integrity, and compassion,” Holbrook says in a release. “MPO Hall was well-known within the City of Columbia’s business and entertainment districts, having played an integral part in event planning and security. MPO Hall served with distinction and honor for more than three decades and has left a lasting legacy at the Columbia Police Department.” Hall is the first active City of Columbia employee to die from COVID-19.

Kanye West visits SC in attempt to get on presidential ballot

Just when you thought 2020 couldn’t get any wilder, rap star and fashion mogul Kanye West showed up for a rally July 19 in North Charleston in a Hail Mary attempt to get on the presidential ballot in the Palmetto State. West needed to collect 10,000 valid signatures by July 20 to make it onto the ballot, however he did not turn in any signatures by the July 20 deadline, the day after his North Charleston appearance. West touched off a social media firestorm when he took aim at abolitionist Harriet Tubman during the appearance, saying she “never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people.” As reported by The Post and Courier’s Fleming Smith, “West bounced from topic to topic — how social media brainwashes people, the dangers of addiction to opioids, his anger against the lack of diversity on corporate boards. He said he’d walk away from Adidas and other companies if they didn’t improve.” West also had to quiet the crowd at points when it became hard to hear, and said he’d end the rally if order was not kept, and that his campaign would be over if he walked out. “If I’m over right now, the country is over right now,” he said.