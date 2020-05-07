U.S. Sen. Cory Booker endorses Hamilton Grant in Richland County Council race

The race for a Richland County Council seat in District 8 has gone national.

New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, the former mayor of Newark and former 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, is endorsing South Carolina State University trustee Hamilton Grant, whose campaign announced the endorsement on May 7.

"It is my great pleasure to support Hamilton Grant for Richland County Council District 8," Booker said in a statement.

"I’ve seen firsthand Hamilton's dedication and commitment to Richland County in the years I've known him. As a former mayor, I know how important it is to ensure that local government works for everyone, especially in difficult times. Hamilton is the leader that Richland County needs and it's my honor to endorse him for County Council.”

Grant, who is the president of a financial advisory firm, is one of three Democrats set to face off in a June 9 primary in District 8. Attorney Overture Walker and businessman Wayne Gilbert also are seeking the Democratic nomination.

A Republican hopeful, Gary Dennis, will take on the Democratic primary winner in November's general election.

The District 8 seat currently is held by third-term Democratic Councilman Jim Manning. However, Manning announced in September that he would not seek re-election in 2020 and would step aside at the end of 2020 to focus on his consulting business.

When reached by Free Times, Grant says he met Booker in 2018 at a ceremony in Atlanta. Grant's wife, Alana, was being honored at the ceremony for her work with Hate Won't Win, a movement she started after her grandfather, the Rev. Daniel Simmons, was killed in the shooting massacre at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston. From that meeting, a friendship was formed.

"Senator Booker ran for president and every time he was in South Carolina, in particular Columbia, we always found time to meet and engage and have conversation," Grant says. "I think this endorsement is unique in that it puts a national spotlight on local government."

There are several contested races for County Council this year, but District 8 is the only one in which the incumbent is not seeking office again. District 8 is a racially diverse district in the northeast part of the county that includes the Decker Boulevard International Corridor commercial area.

Grant says the support from Booker is something that had been discussed.

"We had talked about it, when I was considering running for this seat," Grant says. "He was one of the first people I had a conversation with, quite candidly. That was during his time he was spending in South Carolina on the presidential trail."

Booker was the mayor of Newark from 2006 to 2013, and has been a U.S. senator since 2013. He's enjoyed a strong national profile, though his bid for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination never caught fire the way some expected. He bowed out of the race in January and has since endorsed presumptive nominee Joe Biden. Grant endorsed Booker's campaign for the Democratic nomination when he was running.

It remains to be seen how much the endorsement from a national political figure will mean in a single district in Richland County. But Grant is quick to note Booker's previous background in local government.

"When you look at what's happening across the country, especially with leadership in the times that we are in, there has to be an important spotlight on local government," Grant says. "It really plays an important role in your day-to-day living and your everyday way of life. That's the background Senator Booker comes from."