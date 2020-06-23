Two incumbents fall in Richland County Council runoffs

A pair of Richland County Council incumbents were demonstrably defeated in Democratic runoff elections on June 23.

In County Council’s District 7, which is in the north and north central portion of the county, educator and businesswoman Gretchen Barron easily dispatched incumbent Gwen Kennedy. With all precincts reporting, Barron had 72 percent of the vote, to Kennedy’s 28 percent. There is not a Republican in the race, so Barron will likely win the seat in the November election. This brings an end to yet another stint on Council for Kennedy. She’s held the seat through three different tenures, first from 1990 to 1997, then from 2009 to 2012. She ran, and was elected, again in 2016.

Meanwhile, in Lower Richland’s County Council District 10, challenger Cheryl English, a county library board member, turned back incumbent Dalhi Myers. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, English had 63 percent of the vote, to Myers’ 37 percent. There are no Republicans or other candidates filed in the race, so English will likely claim the seat in the fall. Myers was first elected in 2016.

In County Council District 9, incumbent Calvin “Chip” Jackson emerged victorious over Jonnieka Farr, a business analyst with the state. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Jackson had 54 percent of the vote to Farr’s 46 percent. No Republicans or other candidates are seeking the District 9 seat, so Jackson will likely clinch the seat in the general election. It will be his second term on Council.

And in County Council District 8, attorney Overture Walker bested businessman and South Carolina State University trustee Hamilton Grant. With all precincts reporting, Walker picked up 59 percent of the vote to Grant's 41 percent. Walker had received the endorsement of Wayne Gilbert, who was the third-place finisher in the June 9 primary. Walker will now face Republican Gary Dennis in November. The current holder of the District 8 seat, Democratic Councilman Jim Manning, did not seek re-election this year.