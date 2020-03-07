Tom Turnipseed, Columbia attorney, activist and former legislator, dies at 83

Tom Turnipseed, the Columbia attorney, former state senator and longtime activist, died on Friday. He was 83.

Turnipseed’s wife, Judy Turnipseed, shared news of her husband’s passing on social media.

“Tom fought for racial, social and economic justice,” she wrote on Saturday. “He set an example for us, his wife and kids, that was hard to live up to. In his honor, I will try to carry on his legacy.”

Tom Turnipseed was a South Carolina senator from 1976 to 1980, and ran for a number of other offices through the years, including the U.S. House, governor and lieutenant governor. He ran as a Democrat for SC attorney general in 1998, garnering 46 percent of the vote statewide in a race against Republican Charlie Condon.

On Saturday morning, third-term Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin lamented Turnipseed’s passing.

“There is and will only ever be one Tom Turnipseed,” Benjamin says. “Tom led one of the most colorful lives in South Carolina political history and left this world with an indelible mark as a fighter for social justice, as an advocate for the homeless, a proponent of peace, and as a true believe in environmental justice.”

A native of Mobile, Alabama, Turnipseed was the founder of Columbia’s Turnipseed & Associates law firm, and a former president of the South Carolina Trial Lawyers Association. For decades he was known for his progressive activism and social justice work.

In a bio on his law firm’s website, Turnipseed is referred to as a “reformed racist” who was once the executive director of late Alabama Gov. George Wallace’s presidential campaign in 1968. However, Turnipseed would later go on to become a champion for liberal causes, and would serve as the board chairman for the Center for Democratic Renewal, previously known as the Anti-Klan Network. He was co-counsel for Macedonia Baptist Church in Clarendon County in a case against the Ku Klux Klan in the 1990s. According to the Associated Press, a jury returned a $37 million verdict against the Klan for burning that African American church.

In 2008, Turnipseed was one of a number of writers who contributed to a Free Times package entitled “The Meaning Obama,” which was published shortly after the election of Barack Obama, the nation’s first black president. In his passage, Turnipseed referenced his work on Wallace’s campaign decades prior, and noted how the former Alabama governor used race and fear as political weaponry.

Turnipseed wrote that Obama deftly overcame efforts from political rivals who sought to use similar tactics against him.

“I was delighted to see Obama overcome such politics of fear and division with his mesmerizing message of inclusion and respect for the diverse views of all people,” Turnipseed wrote. “This is the ideal of democracy. Our president is supposed to represent all of our people. Obama’s pleasant demeanor, superb social skills and friendly, cool manner of speaking allowed him to allay fears created in some by his race and global family heritage.

“Obama’s democratic idealism is tempered with a political pragmatism necessary to make him an outstanding leader for these perilous times of global recession and war.”

Turnipseed maintained a healthy media presence through the years, including through hosting a long-running radio program — The Seed Show — in Columbia.

In his later years, Turnipseed was a key voice on homelessness issues in Columbia. Going beyond simply speaking their concerns, Tom and Judy were longtime advocates for the homeless and the organizers of, among other initiatives, Columbia’s Food Not Bombs, a program through which they offered free meals to the homeless population in Finlay Park, where sometimes hundreds of people would line up for food.