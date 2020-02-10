The wings of history: Local designer of Columbia's new city flag explains his concept

Nate Puza knows how some in his industry feel about design contests.

But it’s different when it’s for the people.

“When you are a designer, you are always taught you shouldn’t participate in design contests,” Puza says. “That’s an industry thing, not to get into design contests. But, this was for the city."

Puza, the longtime designer at the Columbia design studio/print shop The Half and Half, officially became a part of the history of Columbia on Feb. 4, when City Council chose one of his designs as the new city flag. The selection marked the end of a three-year, at times rambling process to replace the former city flag, a cotton-and-corn-festooned banner that had represented Columbia for 108 years.

The new flag features a deep blue field, with two lighter shades of blue and a streak of white flowing diagonally across the flag, with a six-point star in the left corner.

The long journey to a new city flag began in 2017, when City Council, with the help of the Columbia Design League, authorized an open competition. As a result, more than 540 designs were submitted. Out of those, 18 designs were selected as what officials referred to at the time as “finalists.”

But City Council didn’t take action after that initial process, and later decided that some additional design criteria should be incorporated. Ultimately, five designers — one of them being The Half and Half, with Puza handling the design work — were then chosen to enter the final phase of the flag saga.

The Design League and city advised the finalists that flag designs “should incorporate colors and/or symbols that represent contemporary Columbia and the diversity of people that live and work in the city.” The finalists also were asked to include “shapes or symbols that signify wings.”

The finalists ultimately collectively submitted more than 60 designs to City Council.

During a recent chat with Free Times, Puza, 30, says he was immediately interested in the flag design contest when he learned of it.

"I think it was good that it was an open process, where everybody could submit something," he offers. "It was a cool idea, because [a flag] is for everybody.”

Third-term Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin was enamored with the final design Council chose.

“It speaks to, I believe, not only who we are, but who we hope to be as a city,” Mayor Steve Benjamin tells Free Times. “It symbolizes the rich land that exists at the corner of the connection of the Saluda and Broad rivers, which form the Congaree and laid the foundation for [the city].

“The star references not only [being] the capital, but I think it also references, in a positive way, the resilience of this place after [the burning of the city] in 1865. In a way that’s positive, it hearkens back to our past.”

Puza says the three bars that flow diagonally across the flag serve a sort of dual purpose, and speak to the design criteria the finalist designers were given heading into the late stages of the contest. The three stripes are shaped like a wing, and are also representational of the three rivers that flow through the Capital City.

“The whole idea was a wing shape,” Puza says during a talk at The Half and Half’s Gadsden Street offices. “I was thinking about how, when a flag is on a pole, it’s moving, and that it would be cool if the wing terminated at the pole. So, when it’s moving, it’s like a flapping wing. That was kind of the idea. So, the wing is anchored in the left side, and the three bars are like the three rivers. It’s not necessarily a super literal illustration of flowing rivers.”

The previous city flag was adopted in 1912. It is sky blue with the city’s seal in the center. On the right side is a spray of cotton, and on the left side is a stalk of corn with full ears and a tasseled top. (Corn and cotton were the leading crops of the area at the time of the banner’s adoption.) The old flag was designed by a local school teacher named Kate Manning Magoffin. She won $100 in a contest sponsored by the city and The State newspaper for her flag design efforts.

The affable Puza knows that his flag design might not represent Columbia forever, but if it hangs around as long as Magoffin’s, he’d be OK with that.

“I was thinking recently about how she made that flag, and now it’s getting replaced,” he says. “But it had a good run. If they are still using my design 108 years from now and decide to change it, I’m not going to be rolling over in my grave. It probably will be time for an update.

“I think change, if done correctly, can be a good thing. The only constant thing is change.”