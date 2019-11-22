A tattoo parlor that has long been slated for Main Street's Arcade Mall may have hit a snag with the state Department of Health and Environmental Control because of its proximity to a church.

Ophidian Tattoo has been working to set up shop in the Historic Arcade Mall, which is at 1332 Main St. and has entrances on Main and Washington Streets. The business is being opened by businesswomen and tattoo artists Shannon Purvis Barron and Chelsea Owen. Barron was the longtime owner of Indigo Rose Tattoo in Five Points. She closed Indigo Rose during the summer to focus on readying Ophidian on Main Street.

The tattoo shop already had to clear city hurdles. The city’s Board of Zoning Appeals on July 9 gave its unanimous approval for a special exception for Ophidian to open on Main. Tattoo shops were not previously allowed in the city’s central business district. The zoning board’s approval for Ophidian followed a June vote from Columbia City Council that created a pathway for tattoo establishments in the city center.

But now it looks like there could be an issue with the shop getting licensed by DHEC.

"Up until this point, we have been doing our absolute best to keep our brave faces on, to keep a positive outlook on the hurdles we have had to jump, and the adversities we have faced during this process," reads a Friday post on Ophidian's Facebook page penned by Barron and Owen. "But it is time to be very open and honest with all of you.

"While we have made it through City Council, zoning, construction, and countless hours of our own hard work, we have one major obstruction standing between us, and being able to open for business. DHEC has decided to challenge us on our distance to a nearby church."

According to state law, DHEC will not issue a tattoo license to a tattoo facility if it is located within 1,000 feet of a school, church or playground. The church with which the tattoo parlor reportedly may have a proximity issue is First Baptist Church, which has several buildings bounded by Washington, Sumter, Hampton and Marion streets.

"While we have walked the distance ourselves, multiple times, and know that we are more than in the clear, apparently there is enough of a discrepancy on what a front door is, that we could potentially have done all of this work for nothing," the Ophidian Facebook post reads.

A frequently asked questions page for tattoo facilities on DHEC's website discusses how the agency measures distances between churches and tattoo parlors.

"Measurement of the required minimum 1000 [feet] buffer between a tattoo facility and a church or school will usually be computed from the front door of the proposed [tattoo facility] to the first door of common usage encountered at the established church or school," the DHEC page says. "A door of common usage does not necessarily mean the main entrance but is one that is customarily utilized by members of the congregation/students/staff/public for ingress and egress from the church or school."

Ophidian officials are reportedly set to meet with DHEC soon about the issue.

"We appreciate your support more than you know, but at this time, nothing can be done until we find out what they have determined to be our fate," the tattoo parlor writes in its social media post. "Either we will open for business, or pursue legal action."

Free Times has reached out to DHEC officials.