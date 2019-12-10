It was a day of change in Irmo.

Barry Walker Sr. was officially sworn in Dec. 3 as mayor before a large crowd of supporters who celebrated his election.

Walker defeated long-term Mayor Hardy King in the Nov. 5 election, and made history by becoming the town’s first African American mayor. He received a standing ovation from a crowded town hall after taking his oath of office.

Politics have been an uphill battle for Walker, who was well-known earlier in his career as “Chef Fatback” at Mac’s on Main restaurant, a post he left in 2013.

He ran for city council a few times before finally winning a seat in 2004. He first ran for mayor, unsuccessfully, in 2007. He ran again in 201l against King, but lost.

He suffers from kidney disease, and is now on dialysis. But that condition so far has not impeded his attendance at council meetings and his high visibility in the community. He is on a transplant list and hopes he will eventually find a donor.

Despite the rocky path, he was able to find strong support in the Irmo community as he emerged as an opponent of some of the controversial actions the council took during the past several months

Citizens were outraged by the council’s decision to put restrictions on yard-parking in Irmo’s residential neighborhoods. Many were also upset when the town blocked a disabled resident from getting a zoning waiver that would have helped her gain better access to her home.

Walker considers himself a true advocate of all of the people in the town of Irmo, according to comments he made after his swearing-in ceremony.

“What makes this town great are you the people: black, white, rich, poor,” he said. “Our diversity is our strength.”

Walker promised a government of “civility and honesty.” Though sometimes heading on different paths, Walker said the destination for all will be a common goal based on consensus.

He said the council will not be satisfied with the “status quo.”

“Nothing will stand in our way,” he said. “Here and now we are poised to do something extraordinary.”

Walker said he plans to set up different committees to work on various community concerns. He plans to work on infrastructure issues and is looking forward to working with the Irmo Police Department. He said he would like to have officers out of their patrol cars at times, on foot and on bikes throughout the community.

He credited his “first lady,” wife Susan, with inspiring his campaign and helping keep him in the right direction.

Walker is expected to get more support than he has ever had from the Irmo Council as two newly elected council members join him.

Erik Sickinger and Kelly Busch, who took seats formerly held by Julius Waites and Mark Pouliot, are expected to work with Walker.

Kathy Condom is the only remaining council member from the previous panel, but she often voted with Walker. She was elected mayor pro tem at the meeting.

An election will be held March 3 to fill Walker’s vacant seat.

One of the first actions taken by the new council was the appointment of Jake Moore as the town’s attorney. Moore held the post for decades before King, Waites and Pouliot voted to hire a different attorney in 2016.

Moore said he was pleased to be back.

“This is home,” he said after the meeting.