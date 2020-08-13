Special primary set for Richland County Council seat that was held by Chip Jackson

A special primary has been set for the race to fill the seat that was held by District 9 Richland County Councilman Calvin "Chip" Jackson, who died on August 7.

According to Richland County director of elections and voter registration Alexandria Stephens, the special primary election will be held Sept. 8. If runoffs are needed, they would be held on Sept. 22. The primary winners would appear on the general election ballot in November.

Stephens says filing for the special primary will open at noon on Aug. 18 and close at noon on Aug. 25.

Jackson, the former Richland School District 2 board member and longtime community leader, died of natural causes on Aug. 7. He was 65. His funeral was held on Aug. 13. County Council's District 9 in the northeast portion of the county, which includes the Pontiac community.

The Democratic Jackson had served on Richland County Council since 2016. In June he had essentially secured another term on Council in a hotly contested Democratic primary for his seat. He eventually outlasted challenger Jonnieka Farr in a June 23 runoff.

Richland County Council is set for a major overhaul next year, as five seats — nearly half of the 11-member body — are set to change hands.

With Jackson's passing, there will be a new representative in District 9. Meanwhile, there also will be a new council member in District 2, as Democrat Derrek Pugh defeated longtime incumbent Joyce Dickerson in a June primary. Pugh will face Green Party candidate Javar Juarez in November's general election.

In District 10, Democratic newcomer Cheryl English will take the reins next year, after she defeated incumbent Dalhi Myers in the June primary. There is no Republican in that race.

In District 7, Democrat Gretchen Barron downed incumbent Gwen Kennedy in the June primary, and there is no Republican in that race, so Barron will likely win the seat in November.

And in District 8, current Councilman Jim Manning decided not to seek re-election this year. Attorney Overture Walker won the Democratic primary in June, and will face Republican Gary Dennis in November.