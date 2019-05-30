Less than a month after Columbia City Council passed a significant overhaul to its smoking ordinance, District 3 Councilman Moe Baddourah wants to reopen discussions about the new law.
Specifically, Baddourah has concerns about a piece of the law that bans smoking and vaping on outdoor porches and patios at restaurants.
On May 7 — after months of discussion among city leaders — Council unanimously passed a sweeping update to its 13-year-old smoking ordinance. The most headline-grabbing part of the new law was that it added vaping to the city ordinance, prohibiting the use of e-cigarettes in places — like bars and restaurants — where traditional smoking was already banned.
But the new law had additional aspects, as well: It outright banned smoking and vaping in hotel rooms in the city, for instance, and it hiked fines for violating the smoking law from $25 to as much as $500.
And it also effectively banned smoking on the patios or decks of bars and restaurants. Previously, smoking was permitted in such outdoor areas, assuming the given restaurant allowed it. But the new law says that smoking shall be prohibited "within 25 feet of outdoor seating or serving areas of restaurants, bars and gambling facilities."
It is that portion of the new law Baddourah wants Council to re-examine. He has requested Council discuss it with the city's legal staff in an executive session at a June 4 meeting.
While he declined to name them, Baddourah tells Free Times he has been hearing complaints from restaurant owners about smoking and vaping being outlawed from the outdoor seating areas.
"I've been getting calls for several days after we passed the ordinance," Baddourah says. "The restaurant owners who have patios outside, with the new ordinance they can't use that patio for smoking. When I had a restaurant, that was a place people went out to smoke, because smoking wasn't allowed inside the restaurant. So, if that's the case, we need to find out how much this is going to affect the restaurateurs.
"The 25 feet may be a problem. I just kind of want to talk to Council members and see if we can modify it."
Baddourah owned an Italian restaurant on Rosewood Drive for a number of years.
Baddourah says he's worried restaurants that have outdoor seating areas could lose up to 30 percent of their business if smoking and vaping remains banned from those areas. He says restaurateurs from Five Points and Main Street have called him to complain.
The May 7 vote to approve the new smoking ordinance was unanimous, and included a "yes" vote from Baddourah. While the portion about not smoking in the outdoor seating areas of restaurants and bars was written into the new law, Baddourah noted that almost all of the public discussion around the ordinance leading up to the vote had centered on adding vaping to the city's smoking ban.
"When we discussed the smoking ordinance, we really concentrated on the vaping part of it," Baddourah says. "From the get-go, it was [talk] about adding vaping to the old ordinance."
At-large Councilman Howard Duvall was the initial champion of the new smoking law. He is the one who introduced the idea in January, and kept the issue stoked in the months that followed.
Duvall tells Free Times he remains in favor of smoking and vaping being banned from outdoor seating areas at restaurants.
"Absolutely not," Duvall says, when asked if he wants to change the recently passed smoking ordinance. "It cleaned up a loophole that was there for smoking. ... You should not have to breathe polluted air if you are at a public eating place."
Still, Baddourah says he at least wants Council to talk about the issue with the city's legal staff.
"It's something I want to discuss with Council, see what their thoughts are and if they have heard anything [from businesses]," Baddourah says. "And if the council doesn't want to do anything with it, well, I tried. I'm trying to look out for small businesses."