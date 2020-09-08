Sewage discharge triggers swimming advisory on section of Saluda River in Columbia area

A river watchdog group is telling citizens not to swim in a section of the lower Saluda River after wastewater discharges with high bacteria levels from a private utility company.

The Midlands Rivers Coalition — made up of a number of groups and entities, including waterway advocacy organization Congaree Riverkeeper — is advising people not to participate in "contact recreation" in the lower Saluda downstream of I-20 until further notice. Contact recreation includes swimming, paddling, tubing, etc.

The warning came after an apparent issue at Palmetto Wastewater Reclamation's Stoop Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. That plant is near Stoop Creek, between I-20 and I-26, in the Alpine area.

"A problem at the plant has caused the discharge of wastewater with elevated bacteria levels," Congaree Riverkeeper Director Bill Stangler said Tuesday evening.

Stangler says the wastewater company was set to release more details at some point Tuesday night. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has been notified of the situation.

The Midlands Rivers Coalition will collect water quality samples in the area on Wednesday, and those results will be published on Thursday.

The latest issue at the Stoop Creek plant came about a month after flooding knocked the plant offline temporarily, causing raw sewage to be pumped into nearby waterways. That event also triggered a temporary swimming advisory.