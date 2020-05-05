Senior housing complex planned for old Gonzales Gardens site in Columbia

Nearly three years after Gonzales Gardens, then Columbia’s oldest public housing complex, was demolished, momentum is gaining toward what comes next for the property just off Forest Drive.

And at least one major part of the plan will need the approval of the city zoning board.

Columbia Housing — long formerly known as the Columbia Housing Authority — is making plans to build a 95-unit affordable senior living apartment complex on the site. The project, as planned, needs approval from the City of Columbia’s board of zoning appeals, as the three-story complex would be higher than the 40-feet height limit currently in place on the property. The complex being proposed would be 50-feet high, per paperwork filed with the city.

The zoning board hearing is on May 7.

The Gonzales Gardens housing projects were initially built in 1940, and remained in use until 2016. More than 600 people lived in the then-76-year-old complex at the time it was closed. The buildings on the site — which is just off Forest Drive, across the street from Providence Hospital — were eventually torn down in 2017.

The housing authority has since been planning what will replace the sprawling former complex on the roughly 18-acre site. According to zoning board paperwork, the plan now is for a new community, which would feature the aforementioned senior living facility, plus 14 multi-family buildings and 16 single-family residences.

It's a $45 million project, according to paperwork filed with the city.

Ivory Mathews, Columbia Housing's interim executive director, says a new affordable senior living complex is needed in the Capital City. Demand for affordable housing through the authority remains extremely high. For instance, when Columbia Housing opened the application process for its housing voucher program last year, 8,000 people applied. There were only about 400 vouchers available at the time.

“Having more physical units that are affordable in the community is priceless,” Mathews tells Free Times. “All age groups in our community need affordable housing. But, when we are thinking about our seniors who are aging in place, it gets even more challenging, because our seniors are at a place where their income is [flat], at best, because the sources of income they receive. To have them in an affordable place, where they can age in place and don’t have to worry about the increase in rents that are typically faced on the open market, we are really excited about that.”

Columbia City Councilman Ed McDowell, whose District 2 includes the Gonzales Gardens site, says he thinks the senior living units will be a good piece for the new project.

"When we demolished Gonzales Gardens, one of the first buzz [questions] that came up was, 'What can we do for seniors?'" McDowell says. "Our seniors, of course, pose a real critical need for this city of ours. ... I think this is going to, perhaps, give an excellent opportunity for seniors, in terms of something that is affordable."

Assuming the housing authority gets the various approvals it needs, including the city zoning nod, construction on the project could begin in February 2021.

When Gonzales Gardens was initially closed and eventually torn down, city and housing authority officials at the time indicated that what would replace the old projects would likely be a mixed-income neighborhood, one that would offer a blend of market-rate housing, dwellings for senior citizens and public housing.

One example of a mixed-income development already exists in Columbia, as the former Hendley Homes housing projects — which looked nearly identical to Gonzales Gardens — off Rosewood Drive were demolished in 2000 and, over the course of several years, redeveloped as the Rosewood Hills mixed-income community.

While the senior living apartment complex at the old Gonzales Gardens site will be affordable units, Mathews says discussions are still ongoing about income targets for the other housing slated to be built on the site. That includes talks with nearby Lyon Street Neighborhood Association.

“Those are conversations we are currently having with the neighborhood association,” Mathews says. “So, we hope to have those finalized very soon, what the final make-up [of the overall development] will look like.”

When initially built in 1940, Gonzales Gardens was home to many soldiers from Fort Jackson. But by the time of its demolition, its buildings were aged and worn out from nearly eight decades of use. Crime was often a problem at the projects in later years.

But Mathews says this is a chance for renewal.

"One of the great things about having the opportunity to go in and put something new, but also affordable, and also having a mixed-income approach, is so important because it gives it a refresh," Mathews says. "It's another level of pride the housing authority likes to be a part of, maintaining neighborhood pride."

Columbia Housing currently provides public housing for 1,600 families in the Columbia area, and it provides rental assistance vouchers to another 4,000 families.