Selection process for Richland County elections director drags on

More than eight months after firing the county's previous elections director, the Richland County Voter Registration and Elections Commission still has not tapped someone to fill the position.
But they've narrowed their candidate list down to two.
The commission seemed to set to choose a new elections director at a meeting on Feb. 13. It had a lengthy closed-door session on the topic, and there was an item on the agenda suggesting it would vote on the matter.
However, that vote never came.
"We take great pride in Richland County, and the election system, and it's critically important to us that we review that [director hiring process] in every detail so that we are able to make a decision that is going to be the best fit for Richland County," election commission vice chairman Craig Plank said. "We were unable to do that [on Feb. 13]. We'll continue to look into that role and have a decision in the future."
Board chairman Charles Austin tells Free Times he wants to name a new director "as soon as possible," but notes the board "also wants to be deliberate in making that decision."
But Austin did disclose that the commission has two candidates in mind: Terry Graham, the former Chester County elections director who has served as Richland County's interim elections director since July; and Tammy Smith, who is the assistant administrator of elections in Wilson County, Tennessee.
Graham came to work in the Richland elections office in August 2018 as a systems manager, and was named the interim director after a previous interim director, Thad Hall, left the position. (Hall had been the interim since May 2019, following the firing of director Rokey Suleman). Prior to landing in Richland, Graham had worked eight years in the Chester County elections office; four as its deputy director and another four as director.
Graham tells Free Times he remains hopeful the interim tag will lifted and he will snag the Richland director post.
"I'll just have to be little bit more patient and wait for the process to be done and over with," Graham says. "I hope there will be a decision made soon."
Elections have long been an adventure in Richland County. The November 2012 election was particularly troublesome, with many complaining of machine shortages and hours-long waits at the polls on a day when, among other things, a contentious, $1 billion transportation penny tax referendum was on the ballot.
And then there was the 2018 elections debacle. In that instance, more than 1,000 ballots were not counted in the November election. While the blunder didn’t affect the outcome of any races, it shook Gov. Henry McMaster's confidence in the county elections commission. Subsequently, he removed the entire board in February 2019.
“The repeated actions and behavior of these officials are wholly unacceptable and cannot be tolerated,” McMaster wrote in an executive order. “To regain and maintain Richland County voters’ confidence at the ballot box, the entire board must be replaced with new leadership.”
After that new board was installed, it formally removed Suleman from the director post in May 2019. Hall was tapped as an interim, and after his exit Graham became the interim in July.
During his time in the interim post, Graham already has guided the elections office through some unique experiences.
The November City of Columbia municipal elections were the first in Richland County to utilize the state's new voting system. South Carolina had been among a small handful of states that had no paper trail for voting. In 2019, the state rolled out a new $51 million voting system to replace the 13,000 aging, increasingly antiquated digital systems it had been using for more than a decade. That new paper-and-digital system was used in the city's elections, which were run by Richland County, and debuted without any serious issues.
Then Graham and the Richland elections office grappled with an unusual New Year's Eve special election for a seat on the Richland One school board.
The seat came open following the October resignation of former board member Darrell Black, who took a job in another state. State law said that an election for the seat had to take place 13 weeks after that resignation. That 13-week date was actually Dec. 24, but the special election was bumped a week to Dec. 31, because Dec. 24 is a state holiday. Still, the election was the first to fall on New Year's Eve in South Carolina in 17 years.
The odd date made it tough for the county to find poll workers, and instead of the customary 93 polling places, the county had to combine some precincts. It ultimately operated more than 70 polling locations that day, and the election went off without any significant hitches.