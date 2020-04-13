SC Democratic Party does not certify Barron for Richland coroner's race, citing residency

The South Carolina Democratic Party chose not to certify Frank Barron's candidacy in his bid to once again become Richland County Coroner, with the party's chairman saying he has evidence that leads him to believe Barron's primary residence is in Lexington County.

Meanwhile, Barron says he'll likely sue the Democratic Party over the matter, and also accuses incumbent Coroner Gary Watts of having someone put a GPS tracking device under Barron's car, an allegation Watts flatly denies.

Barron was previously coroner in Richland County county from 1978 until 2000. He was initially appointed to the post by Gov. James Edwards following the death of then-Coroner Cecil Wiles in 1978. He subsequently was elected to five full terms before falling to Watts in the 2000 election.

Since that loss, Barron's run multiple unsuccessful campaigns for coroner in Lexington County in the last decade, including as recently as 2016, when he ran as a Constitution Party candidate and was defeated by Republican incumbent Margaret Fisher.

But, earlier this year, he announced he was going to seek the office in Richland County again. Though he acknowledged to Free Times in a January story that he keeps an apartment in Lexington County, Barron insisted that his main residence was on Walker Street in Columbia.

It's a message he reiterated in an April 13 news release, saying that his driver's license and a gun permit reflect the Walker Street address, that he receives his mail there, and that he has voted in Richland County in recent elections, including the February Democratic presidential preference primary.

"There is no question that Barron’s legal residence is on Walker Street in Columbia and that he has the right to certification as a candidate for Richland County Coroner," the release from Barron says.

But South Carolina Democratic Party Chairman Trav Robertson feels differently. Robertson made the decision not to certify Barron as a candidate in the June primary, and he tells Free Times he will be returning Barron's more than $5,000 filing fee to him.

Robertson tells Free Times he received information — including, among other things, video and photographs — that indicate Barron primarily lives at Granby Oaks apartments in West Columbia. Robertson did not reveal the source of the information, and declined to provide the videos and pictures to Free Times, saying he anticipates legal proceedings.

Robertson subsequently reviewed Barron's lease agreement for the aforementioned apartment in West Columbia, provided to him by Barron. That document was signed on June 1, 2019. Based on the evidence he says he received, Robertson notes he simply does not think Barron qualifies to run in Richland County.

"I don't believe he meets the legal requirement," Robertson says. "I don't believe he's a resident of Richland County. ... When you look at the videos and pictures that I have, it's clear that he is spending the majority of his evenings over [in West Columbia] when he answers the door in his pajama bottoms and a T-shirt."

When reached by Free Times, Barron remained insistent that his primary residence is on Walker Street in Columbia. In his release, Barron, 75, says that he plans to live at the Walker Street home for the rest of his life. He adds that he has been using the apartment in West Columbia as his campaign office.

Barron says the state Democratic Party's decision not to certify him to run reeks of "political cronyism."

He also says he plans to take the party to court.

"I intend to sue Trav Robertson personally, and to sue the state party," Barron says. "I'll take it all the way to the Supreme Court."

Robertson says he'll be ready if a lawsuit comes.

"I think he would have a very hard time proving [his residency case] in court," Robertson says.

With Barron not currently certified for the coroner's race, there are two Democrats seeking the post: the incumbent Watts and challenger Naida Rutherford.

In his April 13 release, Barron alleges that "a security camera captured a man working for his opponent placing a GPS tracking device under his car last fall."

When reached by phone on April 13, Barron was clear that he was referring to Watts as the alleged orchestrator of the GPS device scheme. He says it is Watts that is trying to prove he lives across the river.

"Gary Watts had a GPS put on my car back on September 25," Barron says. "At that time I knew what he was going to do."

When reached by Free Times, Watts straightforwardly denied having anything to do with a GPS device being put on Barron's car. He also invited Barron to release the footage of the alleged GPS encounter.

"I have nothing to hide," Watts says. "I didn't do it."

Watts did add that he believes Barron lives in Lexington County.

"That's been common knowledge," Watts says.