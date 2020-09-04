Richland Sheriff Lott says he was "misquoted" in County Council campaign mailer

Longtime Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says he is not supporting any candidate in the upcoming Richland County Council District 9 special primary, despite a candidate's campaign mailer that suggests otherwise.

A political mailer has recently gone out on behalf of one candidate, real estate firm owner Cody Pressley, which features a photo of Pressley and Lott standing alongside one another, with the following quote: "Please join me in supporting Cody Pressley for Council. He's the best choice. — Sheriff Leon Lott."

As an endorsement from Lott in a special County Council race would be significant — the Democratic sheriff has been overwhelmingly elected six times, and is expected to win a seventh term in November — Free Times reached out to him about the mailer.

A sheriff's department spokesperson says the sheriff is not getting involved in the District 9 race.

"It appears Sheriff Lott was misquoted, for he is not endorsing any candidate in this race," the spokesperson says.

Free Times has left a voice message for Pressley.

There are four Democratic candidates who are set to face off the in the Sept. 8 special primary in District 9: Pressley, healthcare professional Angela Gary Addison, business analyst Jonnieka Farr and public relations executive Jesica Mackey. If a runoff is necessary, it will be on Sept. 22. There is no Republican in the race.

The hopefuls are looking to fill the seat that was held by Councilman Calvin "Chip" Jackson. Jackson had held the seat since 2016, and appeared headed to another term after winning a June Democratic primary. (Farr and Addison were also in the June race.)

However, Jackson, 65, died suddenly of natural causes on Aug. 7, triggering the need for a special primary.

Lott, meanwhile, remains an undeniably popular politician in the Midlands. The sheriff overwhelmingly won a June Democratic primary against two challengers, capturing 71 percent of the vote in the process. There is not a Republican in this year's sheriff's race, so Lott will likely cruise to a seventh term.